Rajasthan Accident: Sleeper bus collides with stationary trailer, 4 dead including mother and son

Road accident in Bharatpur. (Photo: Patrika)
Bharatpur: A heart-wrenching road accident occurred on the Agra-Jaipur National Highway in the Bharatpur district of Rajasthan in the early hours of Thursday. In the Sevar police station area, near the Ludhavai bridge, a sleeper bus going from Kasganj to Jaipur rammed into a trailer parked in the middle of the highway from behind. The accident was so severe that the front of the bus was completely mangled.
Four people died on the spot in this tragic accident, while five passengers were critically injured. The trailer was broken down and parked in the middle of the highway. The trailer driver had not placed any hazard signal. The bus driver assumed the trailer was moving, which led to the accident. Bharatpur District Collector Kamar Chaudhary and SP Digant Anand reached the spot.
Sevar Station House Officer Satish Sharma stated that a police team reached the spot upon receiving information. All the injured were immediately sent to the district RBM Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. The bodies of the four deceased have been kept in the mortuary of RBM Hospital for post-mortem. The families of the deceased have been informed, and the post-mortem will be conducted once they arrive.
The deceased have been identified as Kanha (8 years old), son of Ramvir, resident of Satova, Mathura (Uttar Pradesh), Geeta (38 years old), wife of Ramvir, resident of Satova, Mathura (Uttar Pradesh), Mukkhan Singh (28 years old), son of Khem Singh, resident of Kathumar, Alwar (Rajasthan), and Muslim (40 years old), son of Ismail, resident of Kasganj (Uttar Pradesh).
The most poignant story of this accident is that of Ramvir, a resident of Satova, Mathura. Ramvir was travelling to Khatu Shyam Ji with his wife Geeta and 8-year-old son Kanha. Ramvir makes paper turbans for deities' idols and used to supply goods to Khatu Shyam Ji every month. This time, he had brought his wife and son along. In the accident, Ramvir's wife and son died, while Ramvir himself was critically injured.
The accident occurred around 3 AM on Thursday. Dense fog is considered a major cause of the accident. After the collision, passengers trapped in the bus started screaming. Hearing the noise, people from the surrounding areas rushed to the spot and informed the police. With the help of local residents, the injured were extricated from the bus and admitted to the hospital. Currently, they are undergoing treatment.
