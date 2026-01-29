29 January 2026,

Thursday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Budget 2026

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Bharatpur

Rajasthan Accident: Sleeper bus collides with stationary trailer, 4 dead including mother and son

Bharatpur Road Accident: A heart-wrenching road accident occurred on the Agra-Jaipur National Highway in the Bharatpur district of Rajasthan early on Thursday morning.

2 min read

Bharatpur

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 29, 2026

Bharatpur Road Accident

Road accident in Bharatpur. (Photo: Patrika)

Bharatpur: A heart-wrenching road accident occurred on the Agra-Jaipur National Highway in the Bharatpur district of Rajasthan in the early hours of Thursday. In the Sevar police station area, near the Ludhavai bridge, a sleeper bus going from Kasganj to Jaipur rammed into a trailer parked in the middle of the highway from behind. The accident was so severe that the front of the bus was completely mangled.

Four people died on the spot in this tragic accident, while five passengers were critically injured. The trailer was broken down and parked in the middle of the highway. The trailer driver had not placed any hazard signal. The bus driver assumed the trailer was moving, which led to the accident. Bharatpur District Collector Kamar Chaudhary and SP Digant Anand reached the spot.

Injured Sent to Hospital

Sevar Station House Officer Satish Sharma stated that a police team reached the spot upon receiving information. All the injured were immediately sent to the district RBM Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. The bodies of the four deceased have been kept in the mortuary of RBM Hospital for post-mortem. The families of the deceased have been informed, and the post-mortem will be conducted once they arrive.

Deceased Identified

The deceased have been identified as Kanha (8 years old), son of Ramvir, resident of Satova, Mathura (Uttar Pradesh), Geeta (38 years old), wife of Ramvir, resident of Satova, Mathura (Uttar Pradesh), Mukkhan Singh (28 years old), son of Khem Singh, resident of Kathumar, Alwar (Rajasthan), and Muslim (40 years old), son of Ismail, resident of Kasganj (Uttar Pradesh).

Ramvir's Wife and Son Die

The most poignant story of this accident is that of Ramvir, a resident of Satova, Mathura. Ramvir was travelling to Khatu Shyam Ji with his wife Geeta and 8-year-old son Kanha. Ramvir makes paper turbans for deities' idols and used to supply goods to Khatu Shyam Ji every month. This time, he had brought his wife and son along. In the accident, Ramvir's wife and son died, while Ramvir himself was critically injured.

Accident Due to Dense Fog

The accident occurred around 3 AM on Thursday. Dense fog is considered a major cause of the accident. After the collision, passengers trapped in the bus started screaming. Hearing the noise, people from the surrounding areas rushed to the spot and informed the police. With the help of local residents, the injured were extricated from the bus and admitted to the hospital. Currently, they are undergoing treatment.

Share the news:

Related Topics

big accident in Rajasthan

rajasthan news

rajasthan news in hindi

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Published on:

29 Jan 2026 11:39 am

News / Rajasthan / Bharatpur / Rajasthan Accident: Sleeper bus collides with stationary trailer, 4 dead including mother and son
Story Loader

Big News

View All

Bharatpur

Rajasthan

Trending

Rajasthan: Father Takes Son for Surgery in Mathura, Doctors Remove Kidney; FIR Filed Against 15

Kidney-Theft-case
Bharatpur

Rajasthan: Family Pension Rules Changed for Government Employees

CM Mohan Yadav deposited Rs 327 crore in pensioners' accounts in MP
Bharatpur

Rajasthan Teacher Suspended for Making Student Catch Fish During School Hours

Bharatpur Bayana subdivision school hours student catch fish Teacher suspended 3 member inquiry committee formed
Bharatpur

Ancient Treasure Unearthed in Rajasthan Village After Five-Month Excavation

bharatpur news
Special

Rajasthan: BJP Leader Critically Injured in Attack

bharatpur news
Political
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Budget 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

UGC विवाद

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.