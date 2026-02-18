Diya Kumari Announcements: Three big decisions, Bharatpur roads to turn four-lane, relief for public

Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Diya Kumari. (File photo: Patrika)
Diya Kumari Announcements: Responding to the general debate in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly and proposals received from public representatives, Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari made three major announcements for Bharatpur. Additionally, one announcement was made for Kama in Deeg district.
As per the announcements, a Detailed Project Report (DPR) will be prepared at a cost of one crore rupees for the construction of a new four-lane road from Madarpur Road to New Riico, a four-lane overbridge on the Kanjoli line, and a four-lane road from Bharatpur to Saukh. For Deeg district, the work of renovation and beautification of Shri Gopal Kund and Dharmakund will be undertaken.
It is noteworthy that the Kanjoli Overbridge, built at a cost of crores of rupees for public convenience, has become severely damaged. In such a situation, the possibility of a major accident cannot be ruled out, especially considering that thousands of people and vehicles commute daily.
This issue had been raised before the Chief Minister for quite some time. Recently, the government itself had sought a report from the district administration regarding the Kanjoli and Rarh overbridges.
In this report, the condition of the Kanjoli Overbridge was described as more critical. Therefore, the announcement for a DPR for the Kanjoli Overbridge has been made. It is possible that financial approval may be granted within this year after the DPR is prepared.
Furthermore, the demand for the construction of a new four-lane road from Madarpur Road to New Riico has been consistently made by traders to their public representatives. The construction of a four-lane road from Bharatpur to Saukh will ease the journey for people travelling from here to places like Goverdhan in Uttar Pradesh.
Big NewsView All
Bharatpur
Rajasthan
Trending