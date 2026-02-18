18 February 2026,

Wednesday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

MP Budget 2026

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Automobile

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Bharatpur

Diya Kumari Announcements: Three big decisions, Bharatpur roads to turn four-lane, relief for public

Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Diya Kumari made three major announcements for Bharatpur. Approval has been granted for the construction of a four-lane overbridge on the Kanjauli railway line. Following this announcement, the general public will receive permanent relief from long-standing traffic jams.

2 min read

Bharatpur

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 18, 2026

Rajasthan Finance Minister Diya Kumari 3 big announcements for Bharatpur these roads will now be four-lane public providing relief

Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Diya Kumari. (File photo: Patrika)

Diya Kumari Announcements: Responding to the general debate in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly and proposals received from public representatives, Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari made three major announcements for Bharatpur. Additionally, one announcement was made for Kama in Deeg district.

As per the announcements, a Detailed Project Report (DPR) will be prepared at a cost of one crore rupees for the construction of a new four-lane road from Madarpur Road to New Riico, a four-lane overbridge on the Kanjoli line, and a four-lane road from Bharatpur to Saukh. For Deeg district, the work of renovation and beautification of Shri Gopal Kund and Dharmakund will be undertaken.

Kanjoli Overbridge: Apprehension of Major Accident

It is noteworthy that the Kanjoli Overbridge, built at a cost of crores of rupees for public convenience, has become severely damaged. In such a situation, the possibility of a major accident cannot be ruled out, especially considering that thousands of people and vehicles commute daily.

Government Sought Report, Condition of Kanjoli Overbridge Described as More Critical

This issue had been raised before the Chief Minister for quite some time. Recently, the government itself had sought a report from the district administration regarding the Kanjoli and Rarh overbridges.

In this report, the condition of the Kanjoli Overbridge was described as more critical. Therefore, the announcement for a DPR for the Kanjoli Overbridge has been made. It is possible that financial approval may be granted within this year after the DPR is prepared.

Journey to Goverdhan Will Become Easier

Furthermore, the demand for the construction of a new four-lane road from Madarpur Road to New Riico has been consistently made by traders to their public representatives. The construction of a four-lane road from Bharatpur to Saukh will ease the journey for people travelling from here to places like Goverdhan in Uttar Pradesh.

Share the news:

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Published on:

18 Feb 2026 10:17 am

News / Rajasthan / Bharatpur / Diya Kumari Announcements: Three big decisions, Bharatpur roads to turn four-lane, relief for public

Big News

View All

Bharatpur

Rajasthan

Trending

Bharatpur to Undergo Transformation with Six-Lane Road Project; BDA Issues Work Order

Bharatpur six-lane road has been gifted BDA has issued work order
Bharatpur

Rajasthan Accident: Sleeper bus collides with stationary trailer, 4 dead including mother and son

Bharatpur Road Accident
Bharatpur

Rajasthan: Father Takes Son for Surgery in Mathura, Doctors Remove Kidney; FIR Filed Against 15

Kidney-Theft-case
Bharatpur

Rajasthan: Family Pension Rules Changed for Government Employees

CM Mohan Yadav deposited Rs 327 crore in pensioners' accounts in MP
Bharatpur

Rajasthan Teacher Suspended for Making Student Catch Fish During School Hours

Bharatpur Bayana subdivision school hours student catch fish Teacher suspended 3 member inquiry committee formed
Bharatpur
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Rashifal

T20 World Cup 2026

PM Narendra Modi

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.