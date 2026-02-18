Diya Kumari Announcements: Three big decisions, Bharatpur roads to turn four-lane, relief for public

As per the announcements, a Detailed Project Report (DPR) will be prepared at a cost of one crore rupees for the construction of a new four-lane road from Madarpur Road to New Riico, a four-lane overbridge on the Kanjoli line, and a four-lane road from Bharatpur to Saukh. For Deeg district, the work of renovation and beautification of Shri Gopal Kund and Dharmakund will be undertaken.