Fatal Road Accident in Bharatpur: Two Youths Killed, One Critically Injured as Truck Crushes Motorcyclists

Both youths killed in the accident. Photo: Patrika
Bharatpur: A horrific road accident occurred late at night in the Bharatpur district of Rajasthan, resulting in the deaths of two young men and leaving another in critical condition.
The victims were travelling to a wedding ceremony in Bharatpur when the incident took place near Bahera village on the Agra-Jaipur National Highway, within the jurisdiction of the Sewar police station. An out-of-control truck crushed the three youths riding a single motorcycle. The impact was so severe that limbs were severed and scattered across the highway.
The accident occurred at approximately 8:50 pm. Following the collision, the truck driver fled the scene towards Jaipur. Upon receiving information from the control room, police established a blockade at the Sewar intersection. The driver was subsequently intercepted at Shisham Mor and taken into custody.
Station House Officer Satish Sharma Bhardwaj arrived at the site and coordinated the transport of the victims to RBM Hospital via ambulance.
Doctors at the hospital declared two individuals dead on arrival:
The third victim, son of Bhuri Singh and resident of Shastripuram Mohammadpur, Firozabad, is currently admitted to the ICU in serious condition.
The three youths, all residents of Uttar Pradesh, were heading to a wedding in the Braj Nagar colony of Bharatpur. The accident occurred just five kilometres from their destination. According to police reports:
The bodies of the deceased have been placed in the mortuary, and their families have been notified. Police have seized both the damaged motorcycle and the truck. Traffic on the highway was briefly disrupted following the incident.
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