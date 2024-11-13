Bhojpuri Actress Akshara Singh Receives Death Threat

Akshara Singh Receives Death Threat Akshara Singh has filed a complaint with the police, and the police have started an investigation. Akshara Singh told the police that she received two calls from different numbers on November 11 around 12:20-12:21 pm. As soon as she picked up the phone, she was abused and threatened. The actress was told that if she didn’t pay 50 lakh rupees within two days, she would be killed.

Akshara Singh Files a Complaint with the Police Thana in-charge Prashant Kumar Bhardwaj said, "Akshara Singh has filed a complaint regarding the death threat and ransom demand. The matter is being investigated, and the person who made the call will soon be in police custody." Before Akshara Singh, independent MP Pappu Yadav from Purnea Lok Sabha constituency had also received a death threat. Pappu Yadav's threat is also suspected to be linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Similarly, Salman Khan had also received a death threat, and in that case, too, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was involved.