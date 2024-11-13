scriptBhojpuri Actress Akshara Singh Receives Death Threat | Latest News | Patrika News
Bhojpuri

Bhojpuri Actress Akshara Singh Receives Death Threat

The caller has given her just two days to meet his demand. Akshara Singh is deeply frightened by the incident and has filed a formal complaint at the Danapur police station.

MumbaiNov 13, 2024 / 12:46 pm

Patrika Desk

Bhojpuri Actress Akshara Singh

Bhojpuri Actress Akshara Singh

Bhojpuri superstar Akshara Singh has received a death threat, not through a message, but via a phone call. Along with the threat, she was verbally abused and demanded to pay 50 lakh rupees. The caller has given her just two days to meet his demand. Akshara Singh is deeply frightened by the incident and has filed a formal complaint at the Danapur police station. The news has sparked significant outrage on social media, with fans expressing concern, remarking that after Salman Khan, now Akshara Singh has also fallen victim to a death threat call.

Akshara Singh Receives Death Threat

Akshara Singh has filed a complaint with the police, and the police have started an investigation. Akshara Singh told the police that she received two calls from different numbers on November 11 around 12:20-12:21 pm. As soon as she picked up the phone, she was abused and threatened. The actress was told that if she didn’t pay 50 lakh rupees within two days, she would be killed.
Akshara Singh Threatened call

Akshara Singh Files a Complaint with the Police

Thana in-charge Prashant Kumar Bhardwaj said, “Akshara Singh has filed a complaint regarding the death threat and ransom demand. The matter is being investigated, and the person who made the call will soon be in police custody.” Before Akshara Singh, independent MP Pappu Yadav from Purnea Lok Sabha constituency had also received a death threat. Pappu Yadav’s threat is also suspected to be linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Similarly, Salman Khan had also received a death threat, and in that case, too, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was involved.

News / Entertainment / Bhojpuri / Bhojpuri Actress Akshara Singh Receives Death Threat

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

SC sets guidelines to curb ‘bulldozer justice’: No demolition without 15-day prior notice

National News

SC sets guidelines to curb ‘bulldozer justice’: No demolition without 15-day prior notice

in 5 hours

Jharkhand Assembly Elections: Voting underway for 43 seats in the first phase

National News

Jharkhand Assembly Elections: Voting underway for 43 seats in the first phase

in 13 minutes

Threat to Salman Khan: Lyricist arrested, motive also uncovered

Bollywood

Threat to Salman Khan: Lyricist arrested, motive also uncovered

in 2 hours

Bhojpuri Actress Akshara Singh Receives Death Threat

Bhojpuri

Bhojpuri Actress Akshara Singh Receives Death Threat

in 4 hours

Jharkhand Election 2024

Jharkhand Assembly Elections: पहले चरण की 43 सीटों पर वोटिंग जारी, PM मोदी की अपील- पहले मतदान, फिर जलपान!

राष्ट्रीय

Jharkhand Assembly Elections: पहले चरण की 43 सीटों पर वोटिंग जारी, PM मोदी की अपील- पहले मतदान, फिर जलपान!

in 2 hours

Election 2024: झारखंड में पहले चरण के लिए मतदान कल, राजस्थान, MP समेत 10 राज्यों की 32 सीटों पर उपचुनाव के लिए होगी वोटिंग

राष्ट्रीय

Election 2024: झारखंड में पहले चरण के लिए मतदान कल, राजस्थान, MP समेत 10 राज्यों की 32 सीटों पर उपचुनाव के लिए होगी वोटिंग

in 5 hours

Jharkhand Election: कांग्रेस ने घोषणा पत्र किया जारी, जनता से किए ये वादे

राष्ट्रीय

Jharkhand Election: कांग्रेस ने घोषणा पत्र किया जारी, जनता से किए ये वादे

13 hours ago

खड़गे के विवादित बयान के खिलाफ बीजेपी ने खोला मोर्चा, कहा- पूरी पार्टी हताशा और निराशा का शिकार

राष्ट्रीय

खड़गे के विवादित बयान के खिलाफ बीजेपी ने खोला मोर्चा, कहा- पूरी पार्टी हताशा और निराशा का शिकार

18 hours ago

Jharkhand: पहले चरण के लिए कल 43 सीटों पर मतदान, छह मंत्री, चार पूर्व सीएम के परिजनों का भविष्य दांव पर

राष्ट्रीय

Jharkhand: पहले चरण के लिए कल 43 सीटों पर मतदान, छह मंत्री, चार पूर्व सीएम के परिजनों का भविष्य दांव पर

22 hours ago

Maharashtra Election 2024

PM मोदी ने जहां-जहां रैलियां की, BJP का हो गया सफाया, शरद पवार ने किया कटाक्ष

मुंबई

PM मोदी ने जहां-जहां रैलियां की, BJP का हो गया सफाया, शरद पवार ने किया कटाक्ष

in 16 minutes

VIDEO: उद्धव के हेलीकॉप्टर की फिर तलाशी, सुप्रिया सुले बोलीं- सिर्फ विपक्षी नेताओं की जांच क्यों?

मुंबई

VIDEO: उद्धव के हेलीकॉप्टर की फिर तलाशी, सुप्रिया सुले बोलीं- सिर्फ विपक्षी नेताओं की जांच क्यों?

in 16 minutes

Maharashtra Elections: ‘यह संविधान को बचाने की लड़ाई है’, गोंदिया में जनसभा को संबोधित करते हुए बोले Rahul Gandhi

राष्ट्रीय

Maharashtra Elections: ‘यह संविधान को बचाने की लड़ाई है’, गोंदिया में जनसभा को संबोधित करते हुए बोले Rahul Gandhi

in 5 hours

SC, ST और OBC को बांटकर आरक्षण छीनेगी कांग्रेस… एक रहेंगे तो सेफ रहेंगे: PM मोदी

मुंबई

SC, ST और OBC को बांटकर आरक्षण छीनेगी कांग्रेस… एक रहेंगे तो सेफ रहेंगे: PM मोदी

11 hours ago

‘मेरे ऊपर नहीं हैदराबाद के निजाम पर करो गुस्सा जिसने आपके गांव जलाए और हिंदुओं की हत्या की’, महाराष्ट्र में खरगे पर जमकर बरसे योगी आदित्यनाथ

राष्ट्रीय

‘मेरे ऊपर नहीं हैदराबाद के निजाम पर करो गुस्सा जिसने आपके गांव जलाए और हिंदुओं की हत्या की’, महाराष्ट्र में खरगे पर जमकर बरसे योगी आदित्यनाथ

14 hours ago

Latest Bhojpuri

Sharda Sinha’s Last Video: Her Last Song, Sung in the Hospital

Bhojpuri

Sharda Sinha’s Last Video: Her Last Song, Sung in the Hospital

2 days ago

Trending Entertainment News

Bhojpuri Actress Akshara Singh Receives Death Threat

भोजपुरी

Bhojpuri Actress Akshara Singh Receives Death Threat

in 4 hours

Threat to Salman Khan: Lyricist arrested, motive also uncovered

बॉलीवुड

Threat to Salman Khan: Lyricist arrested, motive also uncovered

in 2 hours

Song Jae Rim death: Famous Korean actor dies at 39, body found in room

मनोरंजन

Song Jae Rim death: Famous Korean actor dies at 39, body found in room

in 37 minutes

Kamal Haasan wrote a long note after his birthday&said- Don’t add any surname to my name…

मनोरंजन

Kamal Haasan wrote a long note after his birthday&said- Don’t add any surname to my name…

15 hours ago

Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly’s defamation case on step-daughter Esha Verma& demands 50 crores

TV न्यूज

Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly’s defamation case on step-daughter Esha Verma& demands 50 crores

20 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.