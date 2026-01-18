MP’s House Burgled of Lakhs, Money Stolen Using Duplicate Key, ‘Trap’ Set to Catch Thief

A sensational case of theft of lakhs of rupees has come to light at the Mumbai residence of BJP MP and famous Bhojpuri singer Manoj Tiwari. Lakhs of rupees have been stolen from his 'Sundarban' apartment in Shastri Nagar, Andheri West. This theft has shocked everyone, as the house was not broken into, yet money was disappearing. In response, the police have taken major action and arrested an old employee of Manoj Tiwari in this entire case, who was stealing from the house using duplicate keys despite being fired.
The entire incident came to light when Manoj Tiwari's trusted manager, Pramod Joginder Pandey, filed a complaint at the Amboli police station. Pramod has been managing Manoj Tiwari's affairs for the past 20 years. He informed the police that money was mysteriously disappearing from the wardrobe in the house. First, ₹4.40 lakh were stolen from the wardrobe in June 2025. At that time, no one could understand how the theft occurred without the lock being broken, so the thief could not be traced.
When suspicion deepened after the June theft, the manager devised a plan. Secret CCTV cameras were installed inside the house in December 2025 to catch the thief red-handed. This tactic worked. On the night of January 15, 2026, around 9 PM, an alert from the camera indicated that someone had entered the house. When the footage was reviewed, everyone was stunned.
The footage showed that Manoj Tiwari's former employee, Surendrakumar Dinanath Sharma, entered the house with ease. He possessed duplicate keys not only for the main door but also for the bedroom and the wardrobe. That night, he opened the wardrobe and made off with ₹1 lakh in cash.
Police investigation revealed that the accused, Surendrakumar, was fired from his job about two years ago. However, before leaving, he cunningly made a set of all the keys. He was familiar with every nook and cranny of the house, which he exploited to commit thefts.
Based on the CCTV footage, when the police took him into custody and interrogated him, he confessed to his crime. Amboli police have arrested the accused and are attempting to recover the stolen money.
