MP’s House Burgled of Lakhs, Money Stolen Using Duplicate Key, ‘Trap’ Set to Catch Thief

A sensational case of theft of lakhs of rupees has come to light at the Mumbai residence of BJP MP and famous Bhojpuri singer Manoj Tiwari. Lakhs of rupees have been stolen from his 'Sundarban' apartment in Shastri Nagar, Andheri West. This theft has shocked everyone, as the house was not broken into, yet money was disappearing. In response, the police have taken major action and arrested an old employee of Manoj Tiwari in this entire case, who was stealing from the house using duplicate keys despite being fired.