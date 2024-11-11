scriptSharda Sinha’s Last Video: Her Last Song, Sung in the Hospital | Latest News | Patrika News
Sharda Sinha’s Last Video: Her Last Song, Sung in the Hospital

Sharda Sinha’s Last Song in Hospital: Singer Sharda Sinha’s last video from the hospital has surfaced. Fans are unable to control their tears after listening to it.

MumbaiNov 11, 2024 / 03:58 pm

Patrika Desk

Sharda Sinha’s Last Video: Bihar’s nightingale Sharda Sinha’s songs, especially her Chhath Maiya songs, were extremely popular. She had created a distinct identity for herself through her Chhath songs. Sharda Sinha passed away on November 5, the day of the Chhath festival, after a long illness. She was hospitalised and sang her last song in the hospital, which has now been released on social media. Fans are loving it. This video is making everyone emotional.

Sharda Sinha’s Last Video from Hospital

The video that was shot is from the hospital, where Sharda Sinha is seen lying on the bed, wearing hospital clothes. She has oxygen tubes attached to her nose. Despite her critical condition, Sharda Sinha is slowly singing a Chhath song. Someone recorded the video, which is now going viral after her death. This video is being considered as her last moment.

Devastated by her Husband’s Death

Sharda Sinha was deeply saddened by her husband’s death. She became ill after that and her health started deteriorating. Exactly a month later, Sharda Sinha also passed away. She was 72 years old and her voice was loved by people from UP to Bihar. Sharda Sinha was also awarded the Padma Bhushan by the Indian government.

