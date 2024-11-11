Sharda Sinha’s Last Video: Her Last Song, Sung in the Hospital

Sharda Sinha’s Last Video from Hospital The video that was shot is from the hospital, where Sharda Sinha is seen lying on the bed, wearing hospital clothes. She has oxygen tubes attached to her nose. Despite her critical condition, Sharda Sinha is slowly singing a Chhath song. Someone recorded the video, which is now going viral after her death. This video is being considered as her last moment.

Devastated by her Husband’s Death Sharda Sinha was deeply saddened by her husband’s death. She became ill after that and her health started deteriorating. Exactly a month later, Sharda Sinha also passed away. She was 72 years old and her voice was loved by people from UP to Bihar. Sharda Sinha was also awarded the Padma Bhushan by the Indian government.