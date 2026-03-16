12 Arrested in Bhopal ₹55 Lakh Robbery Case, ₹35 Lakh Cash Recovered

Revealing details of the incident, the police stated that on March 7, around 9:30 PM, two assailants stopped a vehicle on the Smart City Road and snatched a bag at knifepoint. The bag contained ₹55,50,000. This amount was being transported through hawala channels. Divyang Barot, a resident of Chunabhatti, filed a report in this case on March 8. The police initiated an investigation and began searching for the accused. Ten police teams were engaged in the search, leading to the arrest of 12 individuals and the recovery of around ₹35 lakh in cash. The mastermind of the operation has been identified as Gaurav Chetwani, an accountant who planned the robbery due to mounting debts from online gambling.