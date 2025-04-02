script12 New Roads Planned for MP District: PWD Proposes Rs 50 Crore Budget | Latest News | Patrika News
Bhopal

12 New Roads Planned for MP District: PWD Proposes Rs 50 Crore Budget

The Public Works Department (PWD) has allocated a substantial budget of approximately ₹50 crore for road construction.

BhopalApr 02, 2025 / 12:56 pm

Patrika Desk

Representative Image

Mp news: People in Bhopal city are set to receive significant relief. The Public Works Department (PWD) has included internal roads within municipal wards in its budget. Proposals have been prepared for approximately 12 roads, with work slated to begin this month. The PWD has allocated a substantial budget of approximately ₹50 crore for these projects, which will be approved at the government level.

Municipal Roads Included in the Budget

₹5 crore for roads in Barkhedi Gate to Mahamai Ka Bagh, Shankaracharya Nagar, Pushpanagar, and Chandbad areas.

₹5 crore for approach roads in Ward 69-70, including Ashoka Garden.
₹4.80 crore for Ward No. 26, Barkhedi Khurd, for CC roads.

₹5 crore for roads from Chetak Bridge to Subhash Nagar Vishram Ghat via Gautam Nagar in Wards 45 and 47, passing under the Rachna Nagar underbridge.
₹14.75 crore for roads in Ward 52, from Salaiya to Bawdiya Khurd (2.20 km long).

₹3.79 crore for CC roads (1.20 km long) in Wards 82-84, from the Dussehra Maidan stadium to the Amarnath Colony gate.
₹4.50 crore for roads in Wards 54-55, from Ashima Mall to Katara Road, Jatakhedi to Bagh Mughallia area.

₹3.18 crore for roads in Ward 83, from the Girhdar Complex to Shyama Prasad Mukherjee College, via Nirmaladevi Marg to Kolar Road.
₹1.80 crore for roads in Ward 26, from the Rateebad Hanuman Temple to Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya.

