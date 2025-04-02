12 New Roads Planned for MP District: PWD Proposes Rs 50 Crore Budget

Municipal Roads Included in the Budget ₹5 crore for roads in Barkhedi Gate to Mahamai Ka Bagh, Shankaracharya Nagar, Pushpanagar, and Chandbad areas. ₹5 crore for approach roads in Ward 69-70, including Ashoka Garden.

₹4.80 crore for Ward No. 26, Barkhedi Khurd, for CC roads. ₹5 crore for roads from Chetak Bridge to Subhash Nagar Vishram Ghat via Gautam Nagar in Wards 45 and 47, passing under the Rachna Nagar underbridge.

₹14.75 crore for roads in Ward 52, from Salaiya to Bawdiya Khurd (2.20 km long). ₹3.79 crore for CC roads (1.20 km long) in Wards 82-84, from the Dussehra Maidan stadium to the Amarnath Colony gate.

₹4.50 crore for roads in Wards 54-55, from Ashima Mall to Katara Road, Jatakhedi to Bagh Mughallia area. ₹3.18 crore for roads in Ward 83, from the Girhdar Complex to Shyama Prasad Mukherjee College, via Nirmaladevi Marg to Kolar Road.

₹1.80 crore for roads in Ward 26, from the Rateebad Hanuman Temple to Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya.