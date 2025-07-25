25 July 2025,

Friday

Bhopal

17km Cable Bridge for Madhya Pradesh

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has given preliminary approval for two major projects.

Bhopal

Patrika Desk

Jul 25, 2025

cable bridge
cable bridge (File Photo)

MP News: Bhopal is set to get two major infrastructural projects. Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, has given his preliminary approval for both projects. Bhopal MP, Alok Sharma, met with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in Delhi to discuss these projects. During their discussion, Mr Gadkari deemed both projects crucial for Bhopal and granted his initial approval.

17 km Cable Bridge to be Constructed in Bhopal

Bhopal MP Alok Sharma met with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in Delhi to propose a 17 km long cable bridge connecting Rani Kamalapati Railway Station to the airport. Sharma explained that this includes a 2 km elevated bridge over the Bada Talab (Big Lake). The Union Minister deemed the project crucial and gave his approval. The current traffic congestion significantly increases travel time to the airport; hence, a dedicated bridge is considered necessary to improve accessibility.

During the meeting, MP Alok Sharma also proposed the four-laning of the road from Karond to Berasia in Bhopal to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. This project has been approved under the PM Gati Shakti scheme. This 35 km road will connect NH 146 to 346. The completion of both these major projects is expected to alleviate traffic congestion in Bhopal and improve commute times.

Published on:

25 Jul 2025 02:05 pm

English News / Madhya Pradesh / Bhopal / 17km Cable Bridge for Madhya Pradesh
