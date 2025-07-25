17km Cable Bridge for Madhya Pradesh

During the meeting, MP Alok Sharma also proposed the four-laning of the road from Karond to Berasia in Bhopal to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. This project has been approved under the PM Gati Shakti scheme. This 35 km road will connect NH 146 to 346. The completion of both these major projects is expected to alleviate traffic congestion in Bhopal and improve commute times.