Madhya Pradesh: 19 New Colleges Approved

Proposals from 21 colleges were rejected by the departmental inspection team as they did not meet the stipulated standards. Similarly, proposals for 8 new law colleges were also rejected due to lack of standards.
Vice-Chancellor on Leave, Affiliation Delayed The university will conduct a physical inspection of all colleges before granting affiliation. However, the university’s Vice-Chancellor has been on leave for the past month, due to which several files related to affiliation are pending, and the process is being delayed. The final approval for affiliation will come from the university’s Executive Council (EC).
Academic Competition to Increase Experts believe that the establishment of 10 new colleges in the capital will not only provide students with more opportunities for admission in diverse courses but also increase competition. This effort by the Higher Education Department is crucial in promoting quality education in the state. Department officials say that transparency has been maintained in the college accreditation process, and only those institutions that met the requirements such as infrastructure, teacher availability, libraries, and laboratories have been given the green light.