Madhya Pradesh: 19 New Colleges Approved

Proposals from 21 colleges were rejected by the departmental inspection team as they did not meet the stipulated standards. Similarly, proposals for 8 new law colleges were also rejected due to lack of standards.

Vice-Chancellor on Leave, Affiliation Delayed The university will conduct a physical inspection of all colleges before granting affiliation. However, the university’s Vice-Chancellor has been on leave for the past month, due to which several files related to affiliation are pending, and the process is being delayed. The final approval for affiliation will come from the university’s Executive Council (EC).