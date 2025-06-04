scriptMadhya Pradesh: 19 New Colleges Approved | 19 New Colleges Approved in MP | Latest News | Patrika News
Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh: 19 New Colleges Approved

MP News: The Higher Education Department has approved the establishment of 19 new colleges.

BhopalJun 04, 2025 / 08:42 am

Patrika Desk

MP News: The Higher Education Department has approved the establishment of 19 new colleges. The affiliation process will be completed by Barkatullah University after inspection. Of these, the highest number, 10 colleges, will be opened in Bhopal. The Higher Education Department had received applications for 61 new colleges this year. The department’s inspection team investigated all applications. Approval was granted to 15 new general colleges and 8 law colleges. In this same process, 19 other colleges have also been approved.
Proposals from 21 colleges were rejected by the departmental inspection team as they did not meet the stipulated standards. Similarly, proposals for 8 new law colleges were also rejected due to lack of standards.

Vice-Chancellor on Leave, Affiliation Delayed

The university will conduct a physical inspection of all colleges before granting affiliation. However, the university’s Vice-Chancellor has been on leave for the past month, due to which several files related to affiliation are pending, and the process is being delayed. The final approval for affiliation will come from the university’s Executive Council (EC).

Academic Competition to Increase

Experts believe that the establishment of 10 new colleges in the capital will not only provide students with more opportunities for admission in diverse courses but also increase competition. This effort by the Higher Education Department is crucial in promoting quality education in the state. Department officials say that transparency has been maintained in the college accreditation process, and only those institutions that met the requirements such as infrastructure, teacher availability, libraries, and laboratories have been given the green light.

News / Bhopal / Madhya Pradesh: 19 New Colleges Approved

