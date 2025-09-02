Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Bhopal

195 New E-Buses to Soon Ply MP City

It was decided in a meeting that infrastructure for electric buses will be developed within six months.

Bhopal

Patrika Desk

Sep 02, 2025

PM e-bus service

MP News: The condition of the low-floor bus service has deteriorated to such an extent that officials have given up hope of improving it. Monday's meeting focused entirely on the Pradhan Mantri E-Bus service. The meeting decided that infrastructure for electric buses will be developed within six months, after which 195 new e-buses (E Bus) will be operated in two phases in the capital, Bhopal.

Current Bus Service's Deplorable State

At one time, 368 buses ran on 24 routes in the capital, but now only 40-60 buses are operating on only 4 routes. This number is very low for the city's population of 2.5 million. There is only one bus available for every 25,000 passengers. Many buses are out of service.

Allegations of Negligence and Corruption

BCCL Director Manoj Rathour admitted that the poor bus service is due to the collusion and negligence of officials. He stated that officials, in collusion with operators, have ruined the bus service.

Pradhan Mantri E-Bus Service Plan

The meeting emphasised launching the Pradhan Mantri E-bus (E Bus) service. Under this scheme, a total of 195 electric buses will be run in the city in two phases. However, it will take six months to launch them. Until then, citizens will have to face the existing problems.

Share the news:

City News

Indore News

Bhopal News

Gwalior News

Jabalpur News

Ratlam News

Published on:

02 Sept 2025 09:32 am

English News / Madhya Pradesh / Bhopal / 195 New E-Buses to Soon Ply MP City
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.