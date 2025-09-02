195 New E-Buses to Soon Ply MP City

MP News: The condition of the low-floor bus service has deteriorated to such an extent that officials have given up hope of improving it. Monday's meeting focused entirely on the Pradhan Mantri E-Bus service. The meeting decided that infrastructure for electric buses will be developed within six months, after which 195 new e-buses (E Bus) will be operated in two phases in the capital, Bhopal.
At one time, 368 buses ran on 24 routes in the capital, but now only 40-60 buses are operating on only 4 routes. This number is very low for the city's population of 2.5 million. There is only one bus available for every 25,000 passengers. Many buses are out of service.
BCCL Director Manoj Rathour admitted that the poor bus service is due to the collusion and negligence of officials. He stated that officials, in collusion with operators, have ruined the bus service.
The meeting emphasised launching the Pradhan Mantri E-bus (E Bus) service. Under this scheme, a total of 195 electric buses will be run in the city in two phases. However, it will take six months to launch them. Until then, citizens will have to face the existing problems.