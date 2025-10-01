51 Services Go Faceless, Get ‘Driving Licence’, RC and NOC At Home

Under the new system, services such as learning licenses, duplicate driving licenses, address/name changes, international driving permits, conductor licenses, vehicle registration, duplicate fitness certificates, commercial permits, and temporary permits will be processed online. All certificates and documents will be sent to applicants' homes via courier. The faceless service was initially launched as a pilot project in Bhopal. The department will soon implement it in the state's major cities like Indore, Gwalior, and Jabalpur, followed by expansion across the entire state.