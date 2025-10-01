Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Bhopal

51 Services Go Faceless, Get ‘Driving Licence’, RC and NOC At Home

MP News: Transport Department Increases Services to 51 Under Faceless Service Extension Project.

2 min read

Bhopal

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 01, 2025

फोटो सोर्स: पत्रिका

Image Source: Patrika

MP News: People will no longer need to visit transport offices for services such as driving licence, vehicle registration and transfer certificate, or for services like the no-objection certificate that is issued after repaying a bank loan. The transport department has increased the number of services to 51 under the Faceless Service Extension Project. Transport Minister Uday Pratap Singh launched the project on Tuesday.

Transport Commissioner Vivek Sharma, Secretary Manish Singh, and Regional Transport Officer Jitendra Sharma were present at the event. During the programme, Transport Minister Singh honoured those who helped the injured under the Rahveer Yojana.

How to Avail Online Services

  • Applications and approvals will now be processed through the 'Vahan' and 'Sarathi' portals.
  • Applicants will receive OTP and objection notifications on their mobile phones.
  • Temporary permits for buses for weddings, parties, or seasonal businesses will be available through an auto-approval system.
  • Whether it's paying vehicle tax or tax for vehicles from other states, everything will be handled by the e-Checkpost module.
  • The PUC 2.0 system has been implemented to make pollution checks transparent.
  • The e-Detection challan system will soon be implemented in the state. Challans will be issued automatically for rule violations.

51 Services Now Faceless

Under the new system, services such as learning licenses, duplicate driving licenses, address/name changes, international driving permits, conductor licenses, vehicle registration, duplicate fitness certificates, commercial permits, and temporary permits will be processed online. All certificates and documents will be sent to applicants' homes via courier. The faceless service was initially launched as a pilot project in Bhopal. The department will soon implement it in the state's major cities like Indore, Gwalior, and Jabalpur, followed by expansion across the entire state.

Minister Says Many Department Posts Are Vacant

Uday Pratap Singh stated that many posts in the transport department are vacant. Working in these conditions is not easy. This department is counted among those in the state with a very low number of employees. Even today, only 1100 employees are working, more than half of which are vacant due to promotions, retirement, and other reasons.

Previously, people had to make multiple visits to offices for simple services like licenses or vehicle registration. Agents and middlemen used to dominate. In the coming time, 175 computer operators are being appointed in the department.

Updated on:

01 Oct 2025 02:29 pm

Published on:

01 Oct 2025 02:28 pm

