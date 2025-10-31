70 CNG Buses to Run in Bhopal

Additional Commissioner Devendra Singh Chauhan and Deputy Commissioner Ekta Agarwal, who remained in their posts in the Bhopal Municipal Corporation after their transfers, will be relieved with immediate effect. For development projects, Additional Commissioners will now be able to spend up to ₹50 lakh, an increase from the previous limit of ₹5 lakh. An investigation will be conducted into the expenditure incurred by the Horticulture Department over the past year to make the city greener. A proposal sent by former Additional Commissioner M.P. Singh to the Employee Selection Board for the recruitment of Class 2 engineers is also under scrutiny.