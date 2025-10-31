Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Bhopal

70 CNG Buses to Run in Bhopal

Bhopal City Link Limited will soon launch 70 CNG low-floor buses in the capital Bhopal, which is grappling with public transport issues, in collaboration with the incubator company.

Bhopal

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 31, 2025

14th council meeting of Bhopal Municipal Corporation

14th Council Meeting of Bhopal Municipal Corporation (Photo source: Social Media)

MP News: In an effort to address the public transport challenges faced in Bhopal , 70 CNG low-floor buses will soon be operated by an incubated company in collaboration with Bhopal City Link Limited.

Concurrently, engineers will be assigned tasks based on their qualifications across the city's 85 wards and 81 zones. Water from the Upper Lake (Bada Talab) will be supplied to Berasia to facilitate the development of an industrial cluster. Furthermore, one thousand temporary employees who have been serving the Municipal Corporation for the past 10 years will be regularised.

These decisions were passed by a majority vote during the 14th meeting of the Municipal Council held on Thursday. Congress and BJP councillors raised various allegations regarding proposals sent without the approval of the Municipal Council and the Mayor-in-Council.

Currently Only 30 Buses in the City

Bhopal City Link Limited (BCLL) is currently operating only 30 buses in the city (Bhopal). Responding to a question from Congress Councillor Yogendra Singh Chauhan, MIC member Manoj Rathore stated that companies have been instructed to operate 60 buses. Municipal Commissioner Sanskriti Jain informed the house that the number of buses would soon be increased to 70 based on the agreement with the private company.

Major Decisions Made

  • Water from the Upper Lake will reach Berasia.
  • Officials who remain in their posts after transfers will be removed.
  • One thousand employees will be regularised.
  • Additional Commissioners will be able to spend a budget of up to ₹50 lakh instead of ₹5 lakh.
  • The expenditure of the Horticulture Department for greenery will be investigated.

Engineers' Cadre to be Reformed

The issue of civil engineers being assigned electrical work and electrical engineers being assigned sewage and sanitation work was raised. Congress and BJP councillors unanimously stated that this has led to a halt in work. The Municipal Commissioner assured that postings in all branches would soon be made according to degree and diploma qualifications.

Administrative Decisions Taken

Additional Commissioner Devendra Singh Chauhan and Deputy Commissioner Ekta Agarwal, who remained in their posts in the Bhopal Municipal Corporation after their transfers, will be relieved with immediate effect. For development projects, Additional Commissioners will now be able to spend up to ₹50 lakh, an increase from the previous limit of ₹5 lakh. An investigation will be conducted into the expenditure incurred by the Horticulture Department over the past year to make the city greener. A proposal sent by former Additional Commissioner M.P. Singh to the Employee Selection Board for the recruitment of Class 2 engineers is also under scrutiny.

Both Parties United Against Officials

Councillors from both parties united in their criticism of Additional Commissioner Devendra Singh Chauhan and Deputy Commissioner Ekta Agarwal for not answering calls from public representatives, not attending meetings, and for their inappropriate behaviour. The Municipal Corporation will supply 40 MLD of water from the Upper Lake to the Berasia Bandikhedi Electronic Cluster. For this, a pipeline of approximately 40 km will be laid from the Upper Lake. The Congress councillors' group opposed this, arguing that the city is not meeting its own water needs and therefore the project should be halted. However, the proposal was passed by a majority.

Protests Shown to the Mayor

The Congress councillors' group reminded Mayor Malti Rai of her old promise to repair the city's dilapidated roads. The Congress group staged a protest inside the house, holding placards.

GIS Scam Question Removed

A question raised by Leader of Opposition Shabista Zaki, pertaining to allegations of corruption and crores of rupees spent on the Global Investors Summit (GIS) 2025, was removed. However, MIC member and BJP councillor Jagdish Yadav himself informed the house about how bills were passed by presenting old fountain motors as new in the GIS. Congress women councillors stated that work in their wards had not been done, despite MIC members claiming otherwise in the house. Out of a total of seven questions, one question, belonging to Leader of Opposition Shabista Zaki, was removed.

Serious objections have been raised regarding the expenditure of the Horticulture branch, and an investigation has been ordered. Officials who have not been relieved after their transfers are to be immediately relieved. Employees will be regularised. An investigation will be conducted by the Municipal Commissioner into the cases of employees against whom evidence of corruption has been found.– Kishan Suryavanshi, Chairman, Municipal Council

31 Oct 2025 09:23 am

