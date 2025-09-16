700 Vehicle Owners in MP Issued Notices, FIRs to be Filed

Manufacturers have to upload information about all manufactured vehicles on the central government's homologation portal. The Transport Department has access to this portal. Regional Transport Officers have been instructed to verify all the make, model, and chassis numbers of the vehicle from the portal before registering based on NOCs from other states. In this matter, Transport Commissioner Vivek Sharma said that all districts have been alerted. Action has been initiated in 700 cases where vehicles were fraudulently registered in MP based on NOCs.