AIIMS Research Reveals Yoga Reduces Mental Stress, Aids Opioid Withdrawal Recovery

Image: Patrika
Mental stress, anxiety, and pain are commonly observed in female patients after breast cancer surgery. A recent study by AIIMS Bhopal has revealed that regular yoga practice improves the mental balance of patients and increases their pain tolerance. This accelerates patient recovery and enhances their quality of life.
Many women in Bhopal and its surrounding districts have returned to their previous lives. Patients involved in the study observed a significant reduction in stress and fear after their operations. Experts state that yoga strengthens patients emotionally by enhancing mental stability. Reduced stress and anxiety also boost patients' confidence.
Another study found that practicing yoga alongside the pain relief medication buprenorphine helps patients recover from opioid withdrawal approximately twice as fast. Yoga reduces stress, improves sleep, and alleviates pain. The average recovery time for those practicing yoga was five days, compared to nine days for those solely on medication.
The study's findings suggest that yoga can be incorporated as a regular practice for breast cancer patients. This will reduce mental stress, decrease pain, and lessen dependence on medication.
Dr. Mudda Sophia, a yoga expert at AIIMS Bhopal, explains that yoga is a safe and affordable measure. It strengthens both the mind and body. A study involving over a thousand women found that those experiencing mental stress after breast surgery became free from it after practicing yoga regularly.
Big NewsView All
Bhopal
Madhya Pradesh
Trending