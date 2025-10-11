Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Bhopal

Alert: Tiger Movement Detected, Forest Department Issues Warning

Bhopal, MP News: The tiger-friendly atmosphere of the capital Bhopal could be disrupted by the entry of a new tiger. This apprehension has been expressed after the movement of a tiger was recorded in Hariharpur.

less than 1 minute read

Bhopal

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 11, 2025

Tiger Movement in bhopal

Tiger movement in Bhopal. (Photo source: social media)

MP News: Bhopal's tiger-friendly environment could be disrupted by the entry of a new tiger. This apprehension has arisen after the movement of a tiger was recorded in Hariharpur. It is approximately twenty kilometres away from Kerwa and Kaliyasot, where the movement of five tigers has been observed. If this unknown tiger belongs to the family of the tiger captured in Raisen, it could pose a problem. According to experts, the behaviour of an external tiger is different. The Forest Department has issued an alert and directed the implementation of security measures. Kerwa and Kaliyasot are home to seven tigers, including two cubs, and their movement is in proximity to the urban area.

Movement Recorded in Forest Area

Regarding the tiger's behaviour, Van Vihar Director Vijay Kumar stated that a tiger was rescued in Raisen, and its behaviour was aggressive. In contrast, the tigers in the capital exhibit different behaviour. This difference is attributed to the environment. According to DFO Lok Priya Bharti, the tiger's movement has been recorded in the forest area, and patrolling is underway.

Kerwa and Kaliyasot See Most Movement

The movement of tigers is most frequent in Kerwa and Kaliyasot. Recently, the presence of a cub was reported, after which the alert level was increased. Monitoring is being conducted using trap cameras.

Updated on:

11 Oct 2025 10:22 am

Published on:

11 Oct 2025 09:52 am

