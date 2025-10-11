Alert: Tiger Movement Detected, Forest Department Issues Warning

MP News: Bhopal's tiger-friendly environment could be disrupted by the entry of a new tiger. This apprehension has arisen after the movement of a tiger was recorded in Hariharpur. It is approximately twenty kilometres away from Kerwa and Kaliyasot, where the movement of five tigers has been observed. If this unknown tiger belongs to the family of the tiger captured in Raisen, it could pose a problem. According to experts, the behaviour of an external tiger is different. The Forest Department has issued an alert and directed the implementation of security measures. Kerwa and Kaliyasot are home to seven tigers, including two cubs, and their movement is in proximity to the urban area.