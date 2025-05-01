Amul Increases Milk Prices in Madhya Pradesh, Other Companies May Follow Suit

The price increase affects several Amul milk products, including Amul Standard, Amul Buffalo Milk, Amul Gold, Amul Slim & Trim, Amul Chai Mazza, Amul Taaza, and Amul Cow Milk. This rise in the cost of everyday milk will directly impact consumers’ budgets.

Sanchi May Also Increase Prices Mother Dairy has already increased its milk prices, while Amul’s increase is effective from today. It is anticipated that Madhya Pradesh’s dairy cooperative, Sanchi, may also raise its milk prices, potentially leading to increased prices for packaged milk as well.

Amul’s Price Fluctuations in the Past Year It is worth noting that Amul reduced milk prices by ₹1 per litre on 24 January, just three months ago. Prior to that, a price increase was implemented three days before the Lok Sabha election results last year, with Amul Gold seeing a ₹2 per litre increase. Amul Shakti and T Special also saw price increases at that time.

Mother Dairy and Verka Increased Prices a Day Earlier Mother Dairy and Verka brands increased their milk prices by ₹2 per litre nationwide a day earlier, with the new prices taking effect on 30 April. Following this increase, Mother Dairy’s full-cream milk now costs ₹69 per litre (up from ₹67), and toned milk costs ₹56 per litre (up from ₹54).

Amul Explains the Reason for the Price Increase Amul states that the cost of procuring milk has increased in recent months. Rising expenses associated with dairy production and the increased cost of purchasing milk from farmers have necessitated the price hike. Amul also claims that the price increase will ensure fair compensation for dairy farmers, improving their income. Furthermore, the company cites the impact of summer and changing weather patterns on milk production, leading to reduced supply and increased costs.