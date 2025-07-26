Bhopal: Aadhaar Updates Made Easier, No More Visits to Public Service Centres

Aadhaar Card Update: People will no longer have to visit Lok Seva Guarantee Kendras (Public Service Guarantee Centres) to update their Aadhaar cards. In Bhopal, the administration has launched this facility at approximately 50 locations, ranging from ward offices to hospitals. Next month, this facility, along with updates for other government documents, will be available at 100 locations. Check your local ward office for details. The facility is also available at designated government hospitals.