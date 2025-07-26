Bhopal: Aadhaar Updates Made Easier, No More Visits to Public Service Centres

Aadhaar Card Update: People will no longer have to visit Lok Seva Guarantee Kendras (Public Service Guarantee Centres) to update their Aadhaar cards. In Bhopal, the administration has launched this facility at approximately 50 locations, ranging from ward offices to hospitals. Next month, this facility, along with updates for other government documents, will be available at 100 locations. Check your local ward office for details. The facility is also available at designated government hospitals.
Patrika highlighted the difficulties in Aadhaar updates. It questioned how only three Lok Seva Guarantee Kendras could adequately serve the district's 30 lakh population. Following this, the administration began offering the service at separate desks in ward offices, hospitals, and other government departments. This initiative is being expanded.
Aadhaar card updates are most crucial for children over five years of age. When Aadhaar cards are generated for children under five, biometric data is not collected. Therefore, when the child reaches school age, an updated Aadhaar card is required for enrolment.
We have started this facility at ward offices and hospitals, in addition to Lok Seva Guarantee Kendras. Currently, the service is available at 50 locations, and we will double this number in the coming months. - Vikas Gupta, Nodal E-Governance, Bhopal