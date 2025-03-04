Bhopal: Avoid these roads; traffic rerouting due to tribal conference

Those coming from Narmadapuram can use Misrod, RRL, Ganesh Mandir flyover, Ambedkar Bridge, MP Nagar police station, Link Road Number-1, Vyapam Chowk, Apex Tiraha, Mata Mandir, Bharat Mata Chowk, Smart Road, Polytechnic Chowk, and Akashvani. Vehicles coming from Vidisha, Raisen, Chhatarpur, and Sagar can use Piplani, Mahatma Gandhi Road, in front of Govindpura police station, ISBT, Jyoti flyover, Apex Tiraha, Mata Mandir, Bharat Mata Chowk, Smart Road, Polytechnic Chowk, and Akashvani.

Vehicles coming from Guna, Rajgarh, Ashonagar, and Shivpuri can use Mubarakpur, Airport, Lal Ghati, and VIP Road (Route Diversion). Parking Four-wheelers: Near Boat Club Hotel Ranjit Buses: Inside Tagore Hostel, inside Ravindra Bhavan, and in front of the Public Relations Office.

Significant traffic congestion will be on the route from Killool Park and Akashvani towards CM House and Boat Club. The public is advised to avoid these routes. An alternative route to the Boat Club will be via Bhadbhada Chowk and Saer Sapata.