MP News: A tribal convention will be held at the Chief Minister’s residence in Bhopal on Tuesday from 11 am. Around 4500 people are expected to attend. As needed, routes and traffic will be altered from 11 am onwards due to the event.

BhopalMar 04, 2025 / 09:07 am

Patrika Desk

MP News: A tribal conference will be held at the Chief Minister’s residence in Bhopal from 11 am on Tuesday. Approximately 4500 people are expected to attend. From 11 am onwards, route diversions will be implemented as needed. Vehicles (buses, four-wheelers) attending the event will be able to avoid traffic congestion caused by bridge construction work in Bairagarh. Those coming from Dhar, Jhabua, Barwani, Ratlam, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Ujjain, Dewas, Shajapur, and Indore can use the Sehore, Khajuri road bypass via Mubarakpur, and then proceed via Airport, Lal Ghati, and VIP Road (Route Diversion).
Those coming from Narmadapuram can use Misrod, RRL, Ganesh Mandir flyover, Ambedkar Bridge, MP Nagar police station, Link Road Number-1, Vyapam Chowk, Apex Tiraha, Mata Mandir, Bharat Mata Chowk, Smart Road, Polytechnic Chowk, and Akashvani. Vehicles coming from Vidisha, Raisen, Chhatarpur, and Sagar can use Piplani, Mahatma Gandhi Road, in front of Govindpura police station, ISBT, Jyoti flyover, Apex Tiraha, Mata Mandir, Bharat Mata Chowk, Smart Road, Polytechnic Chowk, and Akashvani.
Vehicles coming from Guna, Rajgarh, Ashonagar, and Shivpuri can use Mubarakpur, Airport, Lal Ghati, and VIP Road (Route Diversion).

Parking

Four-wheelers: Near Boat Club Hotel Ranjit

Buses: Inside Tagore Hostel, inside Ravindra Bhavan, and in front of the Public Relations Office.
Significant traffic congestion will be on the route from Killool Park and Akashvani towards CM House and Boat Club. The public is advised to avoid these routes. An alternative route to the Boat Club will be via Bhadbhada Chowk and Saer Sapata.

Bhopal: Avoid these roads; traffic rerouting due to tribal conference

