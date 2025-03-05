Bhopal Fire: Scooter Engulfed in Flames After Tea-Making Incident

Scooter catches fire from stove spark Firefighter Pankaj Yadav of the fire department said that Premnarayan Hada resides in the Housing Board Colony of Nishatpura area. He is a retired employee of the State Bank of India. He lives alone, while other family members reside in a different part of the house. As usual, on Wednesday morning, he was making tea on a stove with his bike parked nearby. A spark from the stove ignited the bike. Within moments, the bike was engulfed in flames, spreading to the belongings inside the room.

Hospitalised Premnarayan also suffered burns while trying to extinguish the fire. Other items in the house also caught fire. Seeing the smoke, other family members and neighbours rushed to help put out the fire. On receiving information from the public, a fire engine from the Kabarkhana fire station arrived at the scene. After about an hour of hard work, the fire was brought under control. The man who was burnt in the fire has been admitted to hospital for treatment.