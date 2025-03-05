scriptBhopal Fire: Scooter Engulfed in Flames After Tea-Making Incident | Latest News | Patrika News
Bhopal

Bhopal Fire: Scooter Engulfed in Flames After Tea-Making Incident

An elderly person was making tea on a stove at home. A spark from the stove ignited a nearby Activa scooter. The fire quickly spread throughout the room.

BhopalMar 05, 2025 / 08:35 pm

Patrika Desk

Symbolic Image (Pic: Social Media)

Bhopal News: A fire broke out in a house in the Nishatpura area of the capital. An elderly man was making tea on a stove when a spark ignited a nearby Activa scooter. The fire quickly spread throughout the room, destroying all the belongings inside. The man was injured while trying to extinguish the fire. A fire engine arrived on the scene after being informed of the incident. After about an hour of hard work, the fire was brought under control by the fire department.
Scooter catches fire from stove spark

Firefighter Pankaj Yadav of the fire department said that Premnarayan Hada resides in the Housing Board Colony of Nishatpura area. He is a retired employee of the State Bank of India. He lives alone, while other family members reside in a different part of the house. As usual, on Wednesday morning, he was making tea on a stove with his bike parked nearby. A spark from the stove ignited the bike. Within moments, the bike was engulfed in flames, spreading to the belongings inside the room.
Hospitalised

Premnarayan also suffered burns while trying to extinguish the fire. Other items in the house also caught fire. Seeing the smoke, other family members and neighbours rushed to help put out the fire. On receiving information from the public, a fire engine from the Kabarkhana fire station arrived at the scene. After about an hour of hard work, the fire was brought under control. The man who was burnt in the fire has been admitted to hospital for treatment.

News / Bhopal / Bhopal Fire: Scooter Engulfed in Flames After Tea-Making Incident

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Amarnath Yatra 2025: Pilgrimage Begins on 3 July, Registration Date Announced

National News

Amarnath Yatra 2025: Pilgrimage Begins on 3 July, Registration Date Announced

in 5 hours

Madhya Pradesh to Recruit 8,500 Police Personnel

State

Madhya Pradesh to Recruit 8,500 Police Personnel

in 5 hours

Rajasthan Government Reconsiders Child Care Leave for Women Employees

Special

Rajasthan Government Reconsiders Child Care Leave for Women Employees

in 5 hours

HDFC Bank Employees Allegedly Embezzle Customer Funds in IPL Betting Scam

National News

HDFC Bank Employees Allegedly Embezzle Customer Funds in IPL Betting Scam

7 hours ago

Latest Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh to Get Another Tiger Reserve, CM Mohan Yadav Announces

News

Madhya Pradesh to Get Another Tiger Reserve, CM Mohan Yadav Announces

in 5 hours

Bhopal Fire: Scooter Engulfed in Flames After Tea-Making Incident

News

Bhopal Fire: Scooter Engulfed in Flames After Tea-Making Incident

in 5 hours

Three Relatives Murder Son in Father’s Presence: Shocking Case in Bhopal

News

Three Relatives Murder Son in Father’s Presence: Shocking Case in Bhopal

1 day ago

Bhopal: Avoid these roads; traffic rerouting due to tribal conference

News

Bhopal: Avoid these roads; traffic rerouting due to tribal conference

1 day ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.