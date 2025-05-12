scriptBhopal Horror: School Bus Rams 8 Vehicles, Runs Over 12, One Dead | Latest News | Patrika News
Bhopal Horror: School Bus Rams 8 Vehicles, Runs Over 12, One Dead

School Bus Havoc: A speeding school bus wreaked havoc on the streets of Bhopal today. The bus collided with several vehicles.

BhopalMay 12, 2025 / 02:13 pm

Patrika Desk

School Bus Havoc: A horrific accident has been reported from Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh. On Monday morning, around 11 am, a speeding school bus caused chaos on the city streets, colliding with several vehicles. Initial reports indicate that a lady doctor died at the scene, and 12 others sustained injuries. The school bus rear-ended 8 vehicles stopped at a traffic signal. All the injured have been taken to the hospital for treatment. Reports suggest that the bus was returning from a wedding ceremony as schools were closed.
This serious road accident occurred at the Lal Batti Chowk near the residence of MLA Bhagwan Das Sabnani in Roshanpura, under the jurisdiction of the TT Nagar police station. A speeding school bus, ignoring the red signal, rear-ended vehicles stopped at the intersection. Eight vehicles were damaged in the collision. It is believed that the accident occurred due to brake failure in the bus.

Police Investigating the Matter

Reports suggest that a girl on a scooter, who was hit by the bus, died at the scene, although she was also taken to the hospital. Approximately six people sustained serious injuries. MLA Bhagwan Das Sabnani, the SDM (Sub-Divisional Magistrate), and police officials arrived at the scene immediately after receiving the information. An investigation into the matter is underway.

