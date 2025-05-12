Bhopal Horror: School Bus Rams 8 Vehicles, Runs Over 12, One Dead

This serious road accident occurred at the Lal Batti Chowk near the residence of MLA Bhagwan Das Sabnani in Roshanpura, under the jurisdiction of the TT Nagar police station. A speeding school bus, ignoring the red signal, rear-ended vehicles stopped at the intersection. Eight vehicles were damaged in the collision. It is believed that the accident occurred due to brake failure in the bus.

Police Investigating the Matter Reports suggest that a girl on a scooter, who was hit by the bus, died at the scene, although she was also taken to the hospital. Approximately six people sustained serious injuries. MLA Bhagwan Das Sabnani, the SDM (Sub-Divisional Magistrate), and police officials arrived at the scene immediately after receiving the information. An investigation into the matter is underway.