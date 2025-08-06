6 August 2025,

Wednesday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Rakhi 2025

TAFE MF Logo

Independence Day

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Bhopal

Bhopal: Market brawl erupts, shops shuttered amid widespread panic

Bhopal News: A bloody clash between two gangs erupted in broad daylight on the streets of Kolar area in the city, causing panic among shopkeepers and residents.

Bhopal

Patrika Desk

Aug 06, 2025

Bhopal News
राजधानी के कोलार में बदमाशों का आतंक (Photo Source- Video Screenshot)

Bhopal News: A shocking incident has come to light from Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh, despite the police administration's claims of maintaining law and order. The audacity of criminals has reached such a level that it has become difficult for ordinary people to live and conduct business. A video showcasing this brazen disregard for law and order went viral on social media Wednesday morning.

This incident, highlighting the diminishing fear of the police, unfolded in the Kolhar area of the city. A bloody clash between two groups took place in the middle of the market, creating an atmosphere of fear among shopkeepers and residents.

The terrifying video, depicting the entire incident, comes from the Kolhar police station area. A bloody clash erupted between two groups in a lane. Witnessing the life-threatening attacks by both groups, local people hurriedly shut their shops and took shelter inside to save their lives. It is reported that many shopkeepers were so terrified by this sudden incident that they did not come out of their shops for hours.

Information has emerged that two groups of active criminals in the Kolhar area, fueled by an old rivalry, clashed again last night. The criminals attacked each other with swords and knives, a shocking video of which is now viral. The video clearly shows both groups pelting each other with sticks and clubs. An atmosphere of terror prevails in the area following the incident. Several people sustained injuries in the clash. Kolhar police have launched a search for the accused based on the video.

Share the news:

City News

Indore News

Bhopal News

Gwalior News

Jabalpur News

Ratlam News

Published on:

06 Aug 2025 12:39 pm

English News / Madhya Pradesh / Bhopal / Bhopal: Market brawl erupts, shops shuttered amid widespread panic
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

India Vs Eng Test

Top Categories

Health

Bollywood

National

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Code of Conduct

About Us

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.