Bhopal: Market brawl erupts, shops shuttered amid widespread panic

Bhopal News: A shocking incident has come to light from Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh, despite the police administration's claims of maintaining law and order. The audacity of criminals has reached such a level that it has become difficult for ordinary people to live and conduct business. A video showcasing this brazen disregard for law and order went viral on social media Wednesday morning.
This incident, highlighting the diminishing fear of the police, unfolded in the Kolhar area of the city. A bloody clash between two groups took place in the middle of the market, creating an atmosphere of fear among shopkeepers and residents.
The terrifying video, depicting the entire incident, comes from the Kolhar police station area. A bloody clash erupted between two groups in a lane. Witnessing the life-threatening attacks by both groups, local people hurriedly shut their shops and took shelter inside to save their lives. It is reported that many shopkeepers were so terrified by this sudden incident that they did not come out of their shops for hours.
Information has emerged that two groups of active criminals in the Kolhar area, fueled by an old rivalry, clashed again last night. The criminals attacked each other with swords and knives, a shocking video of which is now viral. The video clearly shows both groups pelting each other with sticks and clubs. An atmosphere of terror prevails in the area following the incident. Several people sustained injuries in the clash. Kolhar police have launched a search for the accused based on the video.