Bhopal: Market brawl erupts, shops shuttered amid widespread panic

Information has emerged that two groups of active criminals in the Kolhar area, fueled by an old rivalry, clashed again last night. The criminals attacked each other with swords and knives, a shocking video of which is now viral. The video clearly shows both groups pelting each other with sticks and clubs. An atmosphere of terror prevails in the area following the incident. Several people sustained injuries in the clash. Kolhar police have launched a search for the accused based on the video.