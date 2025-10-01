Bhopal May Develop Over 70 Sports Centres Under Flyovers on Surat's Model

MP News: Following the model of Surat Municipal Corporation, developing sports hubs in the vacant spaces under flyovers in Bhopal could benefit its residents. In Surat, this is being hailed as an excellent example of urban planning. The first major sports hub here was developed under the Shaheed Veer Bhagat Singh Bridge at Parle Point Char Rasta. This smart urban magic could also benefit the people of Bhopal. There are ten bridges here, under which approximately 70 play zones can be developed in the vacant blocks. More than 5,000 people can get sports facilities near their homes.
Especially in densely populated areas where public spaces like parks and playgrounds are scarce. This innovative use provides citizens with play areas without utilising any new land. Being operated by the Municipal Corporation, it is made available at a very nominal fee or membership charge. Developing the space under the flyover with lighting, security personnel, and proper facilities provides a safe environment for day and night use.
A flyover sports hub is a community centre developed specifically in the vacant space under overhead bridges, railway overbridges, or metro viaducts. It gives new life to spaces that were often previously used as dumping grounds, unauthorised parking spots, or centres for anti-social activities. The flyover's structure shields these hubs from sun and rain, making them semi-indoor facilities. The land is already available, eliminating the need for new land acquisition, thereby reducing development costs. Games like table tennis, carrom, chess, air hockey, bowling, pickleball, and box cricket can be played here.
Instructions have been given to the concerned agencies to utilise the vacant space under the bridges. Work will proceed after finalising the plan. - Kaushalendra Vikram Singh, Collector
