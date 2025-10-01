Bhopal May Develop Over 70 Sports Centres Under Flyovers on Surat's Model

MP News: Following the model of Surat Municipal Corporation, developing sports hubs in the vacant spaces under flyovers in Bhopal could benefit its residents. In Surat, this is being hailed as an excellent example of urban planning. The first major sports hub here was developed under the Shaheed Veer Bhagat Singh Bridge at Parle Point Char Rasta. This smart urban magic could also benefit the people of Bhopal. There are ten bridges here, under which approximately 70 play zones can be developed in the vacant blocks. More than 5,000 people can get sports facilities near their homes.