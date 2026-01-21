21 January 2026,

Wednesday

Bhopal

Bhopal to face 7-hour power cut in 51 areas; residents urged to complete essential tasks early

Bhopal Power Cut: The electricity department has released the names of the concerned areas and appealed to the public to complete essential electricity-related tasks before the scheduled time to avoid any disruption.

2 min read

Bhopal

image

Manoj Kumar Rohilla

Jan 21, 2026

Bhopal Power Cut: A power cut schedule has been issued for Wednesday, January 21, 2026, affecting over 51 areas in the new and old parts of Madhya Pradesh's capital, Bhopal. The electricity department has released the names of the affected areas, urging residents to complete any essential electricity-related tasks before the scheduled times to avoid disruptions.

According to the schedule released by the city's regional electricity company, power supply will be affected in most parts of the city today. The power cuts will be implemented from 10 AM to 5 PM at various times. More than 17 areas will experience maintenance work for up to 3 hours. Additionally, over 17 areas will face power supply disruptions for 2 hours, while 2 areas will be without electricity for 4 hours. Furthermore, over 8 areas will have power outages for 6 hours, and more than 7 areas will experience power cuts for up to 7 hours.

Power Outages by Area, See Schedule

- Area: Shakti Nagar A, B, C Sector, 4 A, 4 B, 4 C, Panchvati, Dashara Maidan Sector – II.
- Time: 10 AM to 1 PM.
- Work: RDSS by LT Shakti Nagar Zone.

- Area: Pushpa Nagar, LIG Quarter, Cemetery, 80 Feet Road, Rest House, MPEB Office, Garam Gaddha Road, Municipal Corporation Office, Kammu Ka Bagh, Mahamai Ka Bagh, Petrol Pump.
- Time: 11 AM to 1 PM.
- Work: Feeder Bifurcation by RVNL.

- Area: Chandbad, Bajariya, Vijay Hotel, BES Colony, Kishore Talkies, State Bank etc.
- Time: 11 AM to 1 PM.
- Work: Feeder Bifurcation by RVNL.

- Area: Surbhi Vihar, Siddhant Palace.
- Time: 10 AM to 2 PM.
- Work: 132 KV HTLS Conductor Replacement.

- Area: Amravad Khurd Goan, Girnar Colony, Malhotra College, Girnar Hills.
- Time: 10 AM to 4 PM.
- Work: 132 KV HTLS Conductor Replacement.

- Area: Galaxy.
- Time: 10 AM to 4 PM.
- Work: 132 KV HTLS Conductor Replacement.

- Area: Anand Vihar and surrounding areas.
- Time: 10 AM to 4 PM.
- Work: Tree trimming.

- Area: Gujarati Samaj, in front of and surrounding Anand Vihar School.
- Time: 10 AM to 4 PM.
- Work: Interconnection.

- Area: HL Passi Engineering, Star Global Automotive Private Limited, RMJ Motors BPL, Surjeet Automobile BPL, Ocean Motors Private Limited, CI Automotives Private Limited, Limited BPL.
- Time: 10 AM to 5 PM.
- Work: Conductor Stringing under SSTP.

- Area: Kailash Nagar, Rachna Nagar, Shanti Niketan, Janata Quarter, Bharti Niketan.
- Time: 2 PM to 5 PM.
- Work: RDSS by LT Shakti Nagar Zone.

- Area: Rachna Nagar, Gautam Nagar, Bank Colony, LIG Quarter.
- Time: 2 PM to 5 PM.
- Work: RDSS by LT Shakti Nagar Zone.

21 Jan 2026 08:54 am

Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh

