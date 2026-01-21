Bhopal to face 7-hour power cut in 51 areas; residents urged to complete essential tasks early

According to the schedule released by the city's regional electricity company, power supply will be affected in most parts of the city today. The power cuts will be implemented from 10 AM to 5 PM at various times. More than 17 areas will experience maintenance work for up to 3 hours. Additionally, over 17 areas will face power supply disruptions for 2 hours, while 2 areas will be without electricity for 4 hours. Furthermore, over 8 areas will have power outages for 6 hours, and more than 7 areas will experience power cuts for up to 7 hours.