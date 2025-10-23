Bhopal to house India’s first aero-dismantling unit

Benefits for the State from a Plane Dismantlement Unit: An aeroplane is a large structure, and the process of dismantling it is very long and complex. It takes several months and requires hundreds of technically skilled employees. If the unit is established, there will be an increase in the movement of employees skilled in aeroplane manufacturing-related work. Aeroplanes have many components with varying average lifespans. These are expensive and not easily available parts. Even when a plane is taken out of operation for various reasons, it often contains many usable components. Safely extracting and utilising these is a significant challenge.