Bhopal

Bhopal to house India’s first aero-dismantling unit

2 min read

Bhopal

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 23, 2025

airplane dismantling unit

Madhya Pradesh is the first state in the neighbouring regions to rapidly move towards establishing an aeroplane dismantlement unit (teardown unit). Discussions are underway with a German company for this purpose.

This unit will play a significant role in addressing the shortage of aeroplanes in the country. In the future, Madhya Pradesh may also receive a Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) unit for aeroplanes.

When a state has both these units, aeroplane manufacturing companies can take steps towards production. Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav has held two rounds of discussions with the heads of the German company interested in setting up the dismantlement unit.

According to sources, the Chief Minister is making significant efforts to establish this unit. The initiative began during his visit to Germany, where he held discussions with the heads of the companies interested in the unit. Following this, a German delegation recently visited Madhya Pradesh. Officials indicate that the government is prepared to offer land and several facilities to the company.

The government is nearly ready to allocate 70 to 100 acres of land for this unit. The company's condition is to be provided with land near Bhopal, to facilitate easy commuting for the necessary staff. However, land availability around Bhopal is very limited.

What is an Aeroplane Dismantlement Unit?

This is a unit that dismantles aeroplanes, also known as a teardown unit. According to experts, it is a process where an aircraft is systematically taken apart. The primary challenge in this process is to salvage the most important and usable parts or components. This process involves removing hazardous materials, separating major components like engines and landing gear, and then cutting the remaining structure into smaller pieces for recycling.

Benefits for the State from a Plane Dismantlement Unit: An aeroplane is a large structure, and the process of dismantling it is very long and complex. It takes several months and requires hundreds of technically skilled employees. If the unit is established, there will be an increase in the movement of employees skilled in aeroplane manufacturing-related work. Aeroplanes have many components with varying average lifespans. These are expensive and not easily available parts. Even when a plane is taken out of operation for various reasons, it often contains many usable components. Safely extracting and utilising these is a significant challenge.

23 Oct 2025 10:30 am

