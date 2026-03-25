Big Update on Class 5th and 8th Results in MP

A major update has come regarding the results of Class 5th and 8th in MP. The state's School Education Department has announced the dates for these important examination results. According to departmental officials, the results for Class 5th and 8th will be declared on March 25. Students will be able to view the examination results for both classes on the web portal from 11:30 AM. They will be able to scan the portal link via a QR code.
The examination results for Class 5th and 8th by the State Education Centre, School Education Department, Madhya Pradesh will be declared on Wednesday.
Students will be able to view their examination results from 11:30 AM on the portal: www.rskmp.in/result.aspx
The process of declaring examination results on March 25 will begin at 11 AM in the conference hall of the State Education Centre office.
According to information received from the State Education Centre, the process of declaring examination results on March 25 will be conducted from 11 AM in the conference hall of the State Education Centre office. After this, the examination results will be released on the portal at 11:30 AM.
Teachers and heads of institutions will also be able to view the student-wise results of their schools on the portal.
Students, parents, and teachers will be able to view their results by entering their roll number/Samagra ID on the State Education Centre's web portal www.rskmp.in/result.aspx. Additionally, teachers and heads of institutions will also be able to view the student-wise results of their schools on this portal. The State Education Centre has also provided the link to the web portal through a QR code.
In the state, Class 5th and 8th examinations were conducted on a board pattern. These were held between February 20 and 28. More than 12.76 lakh students from Class 5th and more than 10.92 lakh students from Class 8th from government, private schools, and registered madrasas in the state participated in these examinations.
A total of 322 centres were established in the state for the evaluation of answer sheets of more than 23.68 lakh students. Marks have been entered online on the portal by more than 1.10 lakh evaluators in these evaluation centres.
Big NewsView All
Bhopal
Madhya Pradesh
Trending