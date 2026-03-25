Big Update on Class 5th and 8th Results in MP

A major update has come regarding the results of Class 5th and 8th in MP. The state's School Education Department has announced the dates for these important examination results. According to departmental officials, the results for Class 5th and 8th will be declared on March 25. Students will be able to view the examination results for both classes on the web portal from 11:30 AM. They will be able to scan the portal link via a QR code.