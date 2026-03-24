Madhya Pradesh: New Guidelines Issued for LPG Cylinder Distribution, Quota Set

Central Armed Police Forces, security agencies, police, airports, railways, Deendayal Rasoi, jails, social justice department, and women and child development will receive 35 per cent of the cylinders. The hotel sector will receive 9 per cent, restaurants and catering will receive the same supply, and dhaba and street food vendors will receive 7 percent supply. In industries, the pharmaceutical, food processing, poultry feed, and seed processing sectors will receive 5 per cent, and other industries will also be given cylinders in the same quantity.