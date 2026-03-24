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Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh: New Guidelines Issued for LPG Cylinder Distribution, Quota Set

Gas Cylinder Shortage: Deputy Secretary of the Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection, B.K. Chandel, has issued instructions in this regard to all collectors.

2 min read

Bhopal

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Patrika Desk

Mar 24, 2026

LPG Cylinder

Gas Cylinder Shortage: The Madhya Pradesh government has fixed the quota for the distribution of gas cylinders. Domestic consumers will continue to receive 100 per cent supply as before. Meanwhile, instructions have been issued to provide 30 per cent of the total available commercial gas stock in the respective district to the education and medical sectors.

The government believes that this will meet the needs of both sectors. Deputy Secretary of the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Department, B.K. Chandel, has issued instructions to all collectors in this regard. Earlier, departmental minister Govind Singh Rajput and Additional Chief Secretary Rashmi Arun Shami reviewed the gas and petrol-diesel supply. The government stated that strict action would be taken if hoarding or black marketing is found.

Everyone's Quota Has Been Fixed

Central Armed Police Forces, security agencies, police, airports, railways, Deendayal Rasoi, jails, social justice department, and women and child development will receive 35 per cent of the cylinders. The hotel sector will receive 9 per cent, restaurants and catering will receive the same supply, and dhaba and street food vendors will receive 7 percent supply. In industries, the pharmaceutical, food processing, poultry feed, and seed processing sectors will receive 5 per cent, and other industries will also be given cylinders in the same quantity.

Inspections Will Be Conducted

The government has clarified that regular inspections will be carried out by the district administration to prevent hoarding, illegal storage, and black marketing. Strict action will be taken against those who violate the rules under the Essential Commodities Act and other relevant laws.

The state government has also encouraged institutions and establishments to temporarily adopt alternative energy sources to maintain a balance in gas availability. This new system will remain in effect until further orders, ensuring that essential services are prioritised and the general supply system remains smooth.

Difficulty with Commercial Gas Cylinders

There is still a shortage of commercial gas cylinders in the capital. Even after more than two weeks have passed, the supply system has not normalised. This is now directly affecting hotels, restaurants, and small dhaba owners. Businesses are on the verge of collapse, leading to growing resentment among traders.

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Published on:

24 Mar 2026 03:49 pm

News / Madhya Pradesh / Bhopal / Madhya Pradesh: New Guidelines Issued for LPG Cylinder Distribution, Quota Set

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