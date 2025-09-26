MP Weather: Rain mayhem in next 72 hours, IMD issues warning

The monsoon has begun its departure from many parts of the state. However, it may take some time for the monsoon to completely withdraw from the entire state. Meanwhile, the spell of heavy rainfall will continue in several districts of the state. During the last 24 hours, the rain continued in some places in many districts of the state.
According to the report of the Meteorological Department, heavy rain is likely in some areas of MP within the next 72 hours, i.e., by September 28 and 29. A yellow alert for light rain has been issued in the state today as well, except for Gwalior, Datia, and Mandsaur.
According to the Meteorological Department, light rain is possible in some districts for the next 2 days, but there is an alert for heavy rain on September 28 and 29. Rain is likely in Indore, Dewas, Khargone, Harda, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Betul, Ujjain, Shajapur, Sehore, Narmadapuram, Chhindwara, and Pandhurna. However, before this, i.e., until September 27, there may be light rain in some places.
The monsoon has begun its departure from the state from Wednesday. In previous years, the monsoon has usually departed in the month of October, but this time, the monsoon's departure has started from the north-western part of the state before the scheduled time. This time, the monsoon remained active in the state for a full 100 days. The monsoon entered the state on June 16, while it is returning on September 24. The monsoon has departed in September after seven years. Before this, it departed on September 30 in 2017 and September 29 in 2015.