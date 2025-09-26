MP Weather: Rain mayhem in next 72 hours, IMD issues warning

The monsoon has begun its departure from the state from Wednesday. In previous years, the monsoon has usually departed in the month of October, but this time, the monsoon's departure has started from the north-western part of the state before the scheduled time. This time, the monsoon remained active in the state for a full 100 days. The monsoon entered the state on June 16, while it is returning on September 24. The monsoon has departed in September after seven years. Before this, it departed on September 30 in 2017 and September 29 in 2015.