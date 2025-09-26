Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

MP Weather: Rain mayhem in next 72 hours, IMD issues warning

MP Weather: According to the Meteorological Department's report, heavy rain is expected in some areas of MP within the next 72 hours, i.e., by September 28th and 29th. A yellow alert for light rain has been issued in the state today as well, excluding Gwalior, Datia, and Mandsaur.

Bhopal

Patrika Desk

Sep 26, 2025

MP Weather Heavy Rain Alert
MP weather: heavy rain alert (Photo source: Patrika)

The monsoon has begun its departure from many parts of the state. However, it may take some time for the monsoon to completely withdraw from the entire state. Meanwhile, the spell of heavy rainfall will continue in several districts of the state. During the last 24 hours, the rain continued in some places in many districts of the state.

According to the report of the Meteorological Department, heavy rain is likely in some areas of MP within the next 72 hours, i.e., by September 28 and 29. A yellow alert for light rain has been issued in the state today as well, except for Gwalior, Datia, and Mandsaur.

Alert in these districts for the next 72 hours

According to the Meteorological Department, light rain is possible in some districts for the next 2 days, but there is an alert for heavy rain on September 28 and 29. Rain is likely in Indore, Dewas, Khargone, Harda, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Betul, Ujjain, Shajapur, Sehore, Narmadapuram, Chhindwara, and Pandhurna. However, before this, i.e., until September 27, there may be light rain in some places.

Monsoon Departure Begins

The monsoon has begun its departure from the state from Wednesday. In previous years, the monsoon has usually departed in the month of October, but this time, the monsoon's departure has started from the north-western part of the state before the scheduled time. This time, the monsoon remained active in the state for a full 100 days. The monsoon entered the state on June 16, while it is returning on September 24. The monsoon has departed in September after seven years. Before this, it departed on September 30 in 2017 and September 29 in 2015.

