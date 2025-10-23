Chhath Puja Pre-booking Begins, Mass Gatherings to be Held at 50 Locations

Image Source: Patrika
Chhath Puja 2025: The city will be adorned with the grandeur of Chhath for four days after Diwali. Preparations for the festival have begun in the city. The Chhath Puja festival will be celebrated from October 25 to 28. Collective Chhath Puja events will be organised at approximately 50 ghats in the city. Cleaning and other facilities are being arranged at the city's ghats.
To manage crowds at the ghats, pre-booking for puja is being implemented at some of the city's ghats. The Bhojpuri community in the city numbers over 300,000. People from the Bhojpuri community residing in the capital will celebrate the Chhath Puja festival with great enthusiasm. The four-day Chhath Puja festival will commence on October 25 with 'Nahaye Khaye' and conclude on October 28.
The construction of platforms for the puja at the ghats began concurrently with Diwali. Approximately 2,000 platforms will be prepared at the Saraswati Ghat, Barkheda. Satyendra Kumar, from the organising committee, stated that the construction of platforms has started, with over 500 platforms already completed. Around 2,000 platforms will be built here.
To ensure order during the puja, registrations are being taken in advance. Over 600 people have already made pre-bookings. The main event will be organised by the Bhojpuri Ekta Manch Samiti at the Sheetaldas Ki Bagiya Ganga Chhath Ghat, featuring boat rides, 'Deepdaan' (offering of lamps), and fireworks.
Kuvvar Prasad, the president of the Manch, informed that the setting sun will be worshipped on the evening of October 27, accompanied by fireworks and various colourful cultural programmes.
- October 25: Nahaye Khaye.
- October 26: Kharna.
- October 27: Arghya, Dhala Chhath.
- October 28: Morning Arghya and Parayan.
