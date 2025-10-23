Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Bhopal

Chhath Puja Pre-booking Begins, Mass Gatherings to be Held at 50 Locations

Chhath Puja 2025: To avoid crowds at the ghats, pre-booking for the puja is also being done at some of the city's ghats.

less than 1 minute read

Bhopal

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 23, 2025

फोटो सोर्स: पत्रिका

Image Source: Patrika

Chhath Puja 2025: The city will be adorned with the grandeur of Chhath for four days after Diwali. Preparations for the festival have begun in the city. The Chhath Puja festival will be celebrated from October 25 to 28. Collective Chhath Puja events will be organised at approximately 50 ghats in the city. Cleaning and other facilities are being arranged at the city's ghats.

To manage crowds at the ghats, pre-booking for puja is being implemented at some of the city's ghats. The Bhojpuri community in the city numbers over 300,000. People from the Bhojpuri community residing in the capital will celebrate the Chhath Puja festival with great enthusiasm. The four-day Chhath Puja festival will commence on October 25 with 'Nahaye Khaye' and conclude on October 28.

Construction of Platforms and Pre-registration

The construction of platforms for the puja at the ghats began concurrently with Diwali. Approximately 2,000 platforms will be prepared at the Saraswati Ghat, Barkheda. Satyendra Kumar, from the organising committee, stated that the construction of platforms has started, with over 500 platforms already completed. Around 2,000 platforms will be built here.

To ensure order during the puja, registrations are being taken in advance. Over 600 people have already made pre-bookings. The main event will be organised by the Bhojpuri Ekta Manch Samiti at the Sheetaldas Ki Bagiya Ganga Chhath Ghat, featuring boat rides, 'Deepdaan' (offering of lamps), and fireworks.

Kuvvar Prasad, the president of the Manch, informed that the setting sun will be worshipped on the evening of October 27, accompanied by fireworks and various colourful cultural programmes.

Chhath Puja Schedule

- October 25: Nahaye Khaye.

- October 26: Kharna.

- October 27: Arghya, Dhala Chhath.

- October 28: Morning Arghya and Parayan.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

City News

Indore News

Bhopal News

Gwalior News

Jabalpur News

Ratlam News

Published on:

23 Oct 2025 11:25 am

English News / Madhya Pradesh / Bhopal / Chhath Puja Pre-booking Begins, Mass Gatherings to be Held at 50 Locations

Big News

View All

Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh

Trending

Bhopal to house India’s first aero-dismantling unit

airplane dismantling unit
Bhopal

MP Gets Another Vande Bharat Train, Linking Half a Dozen Major Cities

Vande Bharat Express will connect half a dozen major cities
Bhopal

IMD Alert: Cyclone forms in Arabian Sea, warning of rain in 15 districts on October 22, 23, and 24

IMD Alert
Bhopal

Diwali Night Fire Havoc in MP: Property Worth Crores Damaged in Separate Incidents

Fire Wreaks Havoc In MP
Bhopal

MP PSC 2026: Bumper Recruitment for Assistant Professor Posts, Last Date to Exam Schedule Released

MPPSC
News Bulletin
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.