Chhath Puja Pre-booking Begins, Mass Gatherings to be Held at 50 Locations

Chhath Puja 2025: The city will be adorned with the grandeur of Chhath for four days after Diwali. Preparations for the festival have begun in the city. The Chhath Puja festival will be celebrated from October 25 to 28. Collective Chhath Puja events will be organised at approximately 50 ghats in the city. Cleaning and other facilities are being arranged at the city's ghats.