Madhya Pradesh cold wave alert: mercury dips across districts, severe chill expected on 22, 23 and 24

Alert for bone-chilling cold (Photo Source – Patrika)
Heavy Cold Alert: The impact of cold is increasing in large parts of Madhya Pradesh. A spell of severe cold has begun in many areas. Due to icy winds blowing from North India, a significant drop in night and day temperatures has been recorded in most parts of the state.
The situation is such that the temperature in many cities has dropped below 25 degrees Celsius, while in several districts, the night temperature has fallen below 10 degrees Celsius. A cold wave is expected to sweep through the state for the next three days.
According to the Meteorological Department, the lowest temperature on Thursday was recorded in Rajgarh, where the minimum temperature was recorded at 7.4 degrees Celsius. Following this, the mercury in Indore dropped to 7.6 degrees Celsius.
-Rajgarh: 7.4 degrees Celsius
-Indore: 7.6 degrees Celsius
-Bhopal: 8.2 degrees Celsius
-Umaria: 8.4 degrees Celsius
-Chhatarpur (Naogaon): 8.4 degrees Celsius
-Rewa: 8.9 degrees Celsius
-Shivpuri: 9.0 degrees Celsius
-Jabalpur: 9.9 degrees Celsius
-Balaghat (Malajkhand): 9.8 degrees Celsius
-Ujjain: 10.7 degrees Celsius
-Gwalior: 11.4 degrees Celsius
According to the Meteorological Department, cold winds will continue to blow for the next three days, i.e., December 22, 23, and 24, 2025, leading to a further drop in temperatures.
Big NewsView All
Bhopal
Madhya Pradesh
Trending