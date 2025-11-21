Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Delhi Blast

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Entertainment

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

Business

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh cold wave alert: mercury dips across districts, severe chill expected on 22, 23 and 24

Heavy Cold Alert: Many areas of MP have started experiencing severe cold. Due to icy winds coming from North India, a significant drop in night and day temperatures has been recorded in most parts of the state. Know the latest weather updates...

less than 1 minute read
Google source verification

Bhopal

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 21, 2025

Heavy Cold Alert

Alert for bone-chilling cold (Photo Source – Patrika)

Heavy Cold Alert: The impact of cold is increasing in large parts of Madhya Pradesh. A spell of severe cold has begun in many areas. Due to icy winds blowing from North India, a significant drop in night and day temperatures has been recorded in most parts of the state.

The situation is such that the temperature in many cities has dropped below 25 degrees Celsius, while in several districts, the night temperature has fallen below 10 degrees Celsius. A cold wave is expected to sweep through the state for the next three days.

Coldest Cities

According to the Meteorological Department, the lowest temperature on Thursday was recorded in Rajgarh, where the minimum temperature was recorded at 7.4 degrees Celsius. Following this, the mercury in Indore dropped to 7.6 degrees Celsius.

Temperatures in Major Cities

-Rajgarh: 7.4 degrees Celsius
-Indore: 7.6 degrees Celsius
-Bhopal: 8.2 degrees Celsius
-Umaria: 8.4 degrees Celsius
-Chhatarpur (Naogaon): 8.4 degrees Celsius
-Rewa: 8.9 degrees Celsius
-Shivpuri: 9.0 degrees Celsius
-Jabalpur: 9.9 degrees Celsius
-Balaghat (Malajkhand): 9.8 degrees Celsius
-Ujjain: 10.7 degrees Celsius
-Gwalior: 11.4 degrees Celsius

Temperature to Drop for Three More Days

According to the Meteorological Department, cold winds will continue to blow for the next three days, i.e., December 22, 23, and 24, 2025, leading to a further drop in temperatures.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

City News

Indore News

Bhopal News

Gwalior News

Jabalpur News

Ratlam News

Published on:

21 Nov 2025 02:22 pm

English News / Madhya Pradesh / Bhopal / Madhya Pradesh cold wave alert: mercury dips across districts, severe chill expected on 22, 23 and 24

Big News

View All

Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh

Trending

PM Modi could be the first passenger on Bhopal Metro, inauguration soon

फोटो सोर्स: पत्रिका
Bhopal

MP Shivers for 11 Days Amidst Biting Cold, Experiencing Unprecedented Winter

record cold wave health warning school children mp weather today
Bhopal

MP Cold Wave Trends on Social Media as Temperatures Plummet Below 5°C, IMD Warns of Further Drop in Next Four Days

Winters in Delhi
Bhopal

MP Braces for Severe Cold: Intense Cold Wave Warning Issued for 26 Districts on November 18-19-20

IMD Alert
Bhopal

Government offices to introduce face attendance, ‘fake employees’ to be caught

MP news Face Attendance in government offices to caught fake employees
Bhopal
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.