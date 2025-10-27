Cyclone Montha to Wreak Havoc in Next 22 Hours, Rain Warning Issued for 30 Districts in MP

Agricultural expert Dr. HD Verma states, "This is not Maavatha. Maavatha is the rain that occurs during winter. From one perspective, the rain will be beneficial. Fields are being prepared for wheat, gram, and lentils. Irrigation will not be needed for pre-sowing ploughing. For crops that have already been sown and have emerged, this rain will serve as irrigation. It is also beneficial for the Rabi crops. For late-maturing paddy crops that are in the fields and nearing harvest, it will be beneficial. However, if the crop has been harvested and is lying in the fields, the rain is damaging. Clouds also cause damage."