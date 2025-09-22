Direct Flights from Bhopal to Multiple Cities Starting October 26th

New Flight From Bhopal: Good news for air travellers from Raja Bhoj International Airport. IndiGo Airlines has resumed direct flights from Bhopal airport to cities like Goa, Ahmedabad, and Raipur. These flights were suspended last year citing low passenger numbers. Following consistent demand over the past 12 months and a recent passenger survey indicating improved response, IndiGo Airlines announced the resumption of direct flights to these three cities starting October 26th.
Bhopal Airport Director, Ramji Avadhi, stated that this strengthens Bhopal airport's air connectivity for passengers. With the launch of direct flights on the Ahmedabad, Raipur, and Goa routes, the daily flight count from Bhopal Airport will reach 36. Direct flight services to Goa and other cities will begin on October 26th. IndiGo Airlines will operate a flight to Goa at 2:40 PM. The return flight from Goa, arriving at 2:40 PM, will depart again for Goa at 3:30 PM.
Four new flights have commenced operations from Raja Bhoj Airport in the capital city, Bhopal. IndiGo launched a new flight to Bengaluru on September 15th and a new flight to Delhi on September 16th. Subsequently, a new morning flight to Ahmedabad began on September 21st, and a new night flight to Hyderabad commenced on October 22nd.