Direct Flights from Bhopal to Multiple Cities Starting October 26th

Bhopal Airport Director, Ramji Avadhi, stated that this strengthens Bhopal airport's air connectivity for passengers. With the launch of direct flights on the Ahmedabad, Raipur, and Goa routes, the daily flight count from Bhopal Airport will reach 36. Direct flight services to Goa and other cities will begin on October 26th. IndiGo Airlines will operate a flight to Goa at 2:40 PM. The return flight from Goa, arriving at 2:40 PM, will depart again for Goa at 3:30 PM.