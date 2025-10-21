Diwali Night Fire Havoc in MP: Property Worth Crores Damaged in Separate Incidents

In Gwalior, over 30 areas reported fire incidents due to fireworks. The main fire station received more than 30 calls for fire extinguishing. Incidents of fire were also reported at sub-stations. The biggest fire in the city was reported at a textile warehouse. The fire at Jain Textile Warehouse, located in Jagtap ki Goth, was sparked by a firecracker. It is reported that lower garments were manufactured here. The fire caused panic in the area. Upon receiving the information, fire brigade personnel reached the spot and brought the blaze under control after considerable effort. Losses worth lakhs are feared in the incident. Additionally, the entire contents of a house were destroyed in another fire.