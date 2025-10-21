Diwali Night Fire Havoc in MP: Property Worth Crores Damaged in Separate Incidents

Fire chaos on Diwali night in MP. (Photo source: Patrika Input)
Fire Wreaks Havoc in MP: While Madhya Pradesh was abuzz with Diwali celebrations, news of severe fires emerged from various districts across the state, reportedly caused by fireworks. Although a precise assessment of the total damage from these incidents is yet to be determined, it is estimated to be in the crores.
Several cities witnessed fire incidents on Diwali night due to fireworks. A textile warehouse caught fire in Gwalior. Major fires broke out at two different locations in Sagar. A house was gutted in Neemuch by a spark from firecrackers, while a tile warehouse was engulfed in flames in Bina. Additionally, a PVC pipe and tank godown in Morena experienced a significant fire. Fire department teams worked diligently to control all these incidents. Let's find out which cities in the state reported fire incidents.
In Gwalior, over 30 areas reported fire incidents due to fireworks. The main fire station received more than 30 calls for fire extinguishing. Incidents of fire were also reported at sub-stations. The biggest fire in the city was reported at a textile warehouse. The fire at Jain Textile Warehouse, located in Jagtap ki Goth, was sparked by a firecracker. It is reported that lower garments were manufactured here. The fire caused panic in the area. Upon receiving the information, fire brigade personnel reached the spot and brought the blaze under control after considerable effort. Losses worth lakhs are feared in the incident. Additionally, the entire contents of a house were destroyed in another fire.
Two major fire incidents were reported in the city. One fire occurred at a textile showroom, and another at a house. The first incident took place in the new market near the prominent Shri Bade Balaji Temple, where a fire broke out on the second floor of Pradeep Bhavat's commercial establishment, Adhinath Vastralay showroom building, around 12:20 AM. The municipal fire brigade team and tankers arrived within half an hour and managed to control the fire after strenuous efforts.
Meanwhile, in the Neemuch City area, a spark from firecrackers ignited a fire in a house, destroying the foam used for making mattresses (sofas). Flames were seen emerging from the window. Upon receiving the information, two fire brigade vehicles rushed to the spot. After about an hour of effort, the fire was brought under control, but by then, the household items had turned to ashes.
Sagar witnessed three major fire incidents on Diwali night. Fires broke out in a mattress warehouse, a tile warehouse, and a shop due to firecrackers. The first fire was reported in a tile warehouse in Rajiv Gandhi Ward under the Bina police station area during fireworks. Residents initially attempted to douse the flames using borewell water after breaking down a wall. The municipal fire brigade also arrived at the scene. The fire was brought under control after several hours of effort. The warehouse contained tiles packed with cardboard and a large quantity of plastic goods. Although there were no casualties, losses worth lakhs are estimated.
Another fire occurred at the Neelkamal mattress warehouse in Bhagwan Ganj. The Nagar Nigam's two fire brigades managed to control the blaze in time. It is reported that the three-story building, spanning 6000 square feet, was filled with mattresses. The third fire incident occurred in a shop opposite the police control room in the city. By the time the fire team brought the blaze under control, all the goods in the shop had been reduced to ashes.
Three separate fire incidents were reported in Burhanpur on Diwali night. A fire in an old house in Mahajanapet destroyed all its contents. Meanwhile, sugarcane crops ready for harvest caught fire in a farmer's field opposite Akshardham Colony and in Beej Nigam's field near the district hospital. The Nigam's fire brigade vehicles reached all three locations and brought the fires under control. Upon receiving information about the incidents, the Tehsildar, Municipal Commissioner, and other administrative officials were also seen reaching the spot promptly.
A fire broke out in a PVC pipe and tank godown in Ward No. 2 of Sabalgarh, Morena. The fire quickly escalated into a major blaze. A petrol pump is located directly opposite the incident site. The police and fire brigade team arrived an hour after receiving the information. After two hours of strenuous effort, the fire was brought under control with the help of local residents. The cause of the fire is currently unknown.
