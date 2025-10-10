Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Bhopal

DSP’s Brother-in-Law Beaten to Death by Police in Bhopal, Dies Before Reaching Hospital

Pipilani police in the capital of Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal, face allegations in the death of a DSP's brother-in-law.

2 min read

Bhopal

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 10, 2025

Bhopal: A serious incident has come to light from the Piplani police station area of Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh, where a student has died allegedly after being beaten by the police. The police are accused of beating Udit, a student studying at TIT, following which he became unconscious. He was rushed to AIIMS, where doctors declared him dead.

Meanwhile, the police believe that the youth died of a heart attack due to stress. DCP Zone 2 Vivek Singh stated that two police constables on patrolling duty have been suspended in this case. A special panel has been formed, and the post-mortem process of the deceased is underway. The entire procedure is also being videographed. Statements from Udit's friends have also been recorded.

According to information, Udit Gaiki was a student at TIT College. His father is an employee at BHEL, and his mother is a teacher. His brother-in-law is posted as a DSP in the Balaghat anti-Naxal unit. According to his friends, he was returning after attending a party in Indrapuri Sector-C. It was during this time that the police allegedly beat Udit and his companions and took them to the police station. The family, however, alleges that he was beaten at the police station, where his condition worsened, after which the police took him to AIIMS for treatment. The police, on the other hand, claim that the youth was not brought to the police station.

Meanwhile, a heavy police force has been deployed on the AIIMS campus due to the tense situation. An additional police force has also been deployed at the Piplani police station. The investigation into the entire matter is ongoing.

Published on:

10 Oct 2025 03:55 pm

English News / Madhya Pradesh / Bhopal / DSP's Brother-in-Law Beaten to Death by Police in Bhopal, Dies Before Reaching Hospital

