DSP’s Brother-in-Law Beaten to Death by Police in Bhopal, Dies Before Reaching Hospital

According to information, Udit Gaiki was a student at TIT College. His father is an employee at BHEL, and his mother is a teacher. His brother-in-law is posted as a DSP in the Balaghat anti-Naxal unit. According to his friends, he was returning after attending a party in Indrapuri Sector-C. It was during this time that the police allegedly beat Udit and his companions and took them to the police station. The family, however, alleges that he was beaten at the police station, where his condition worsened, after which the police took him to AIIMS for treatment. The police, on the other hand, claim that the youth was not brought to the police station.