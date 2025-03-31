scriptDust Storm Warning for 27 MP Districts; Rain and Hail Alert Issued | Latest News | Patrika News
Bhopal

Dust Storm Warning for 27 MP Districts; Rain and Hail Alert Issued

MP Weather: The weather in Madhya Pradesh is about to take a sharp turn. The Meteorological Department has issued a warning of heavy rain and hailstorms in several districts.

Mar 31, 2025

Patrika Desk

Western Disturbance

MP Weather: A significant weather change is expected in several districts of Madhya Pradesh. Just a day earlier, the daytime temperature had exceeded 40°C. Now, with another weather change, daytime temperatures are falling. With the activation of a new western disturbance, there is a forecast of rain and hail accompanied by strong winds on April 1st.
The daytime temperature dropped by 3°C in the last 24 hours, which is 0.8°C below normal. The maximum temperature recorded was 37.0°C.

Meteorologists have indicated that the weather will change in 23 hours. A western disturbance is active in central Maharashtra and surrounding areas. Cloudy conditions and rain are anticipated in 27 districts of the state. Strong winds and hail are also expected during this period.

Alert issued for these districts

According to the Meteorological Department, hail is possible in Narmadapuram and Betul on April 1st. Winds of 40-50 km/h are expected in Khandwa, Guna, Ashoknagar, Shivpuri, Gwalior, Anuppur, Shahdol, Umaria, Dindori, Chhindwara, Balaghat, and Pandhurna. Winds of 30-40 km/h are likely in Bhopal, Vidisha, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Narmadapuram, Harda, Burhanpur, Khargone, Barwani, Dewas, Agar-Malwa, Datia, Bhind, Morena, Sheopur, Singrauli, Sidhi, Katni, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Seoni, Mandla, Sagar, Tikamgarh, and Niwari.

