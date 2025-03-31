Dust Storm Warning for 27 MP Districts; Rain and Hail Alert Issued

The daytime temperature dropped by 3°C in the last 24 hours, which is 0.8°C below normal. The maximum temperature recorded was 37.0°C. Meteorologists have indicated that the weather will change in 23 hours. A western disturbance is active in central Maharashtra and surrounding areas. Cloudy conditions and rain are anticipated in 27 districts of the state. Strong winds and hail are also expected during this period.

Alert issued for these districts According to the Meteorological Department, hail is possible in Narmadapuram and Betul on April 1st. Winds of 40-50 km/h are expected in Khandwa, Guna, Ashoknagar, Shivpuri, Gwalior, Anuppur, Shahdol, Umaria, Dindori, Chhindwara, Balaghat, and Pandhurna. Winds of 30-40 km/h are likely in Bhopal, Vidisha, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Narmadapuram, Harda, Burhanpur, Khargone, Barwani, Dewas, Agar-Malwa, Datia, Bhind, Morena, Sheopur, Singrauli, Sidhi, Katni, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Seoni, Mandla, Sagar, Tikamgarh, and Niwari.