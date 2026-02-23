23 February 2026,

Monday

Bhopal

Electricity Prices in MP May Rise from April 1, Monthly Bills Could Increase by ₹300

Electricity Bill: Electricity prices in the state may increase from April 1, 2026. In fact, electricity companies have proposed a 10 percent tariff hike. In such a scenario, the average electricity bill could increase by up to ₹300 per month.

less than 1 minute read

Bhopal

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 23, 2026

Electricity Bill

Electricity Prices in MP May Rise (Photo: Patrika)

Electricity Bill: Consumers in Madhya Pradesh are set to face a jolt in the new financial year. Electricity prices may increase from April 1, 2026. Electricity companies have proposed a 10 per cent tariff hike. According to the proposal, the average monthly electricity bill could increase by up to ₹300.

The electricity distribution companies have sent a proposal to the State Electricity Regulatory Commission for the financial year 2026-27, suggesting a 10.19 per cent increase in electricity rates. If this proposal is approved, the average monthly electricity bill could rise by up to ₹300. Upon approval, the new rates will be implemented from April 1, 2026. The increase in electricity rates will be a significant blow to domestic consumers.

Up to 50 Units

Current Rate – ₹4.45 per unit
Proposed Rate – ₹4.78 per unit

51 to 150 Units

Current Rate – ₹5.41 per unit
Proposed Rate – ₹5.82 per unit

151 to 300 Units

Current Rate – ₹6.79 per unit
Proposed Rate – ₹7.3 per unit

Above 300 Units

Current Rate – ₹8.98 per unit
Proposed Rate – ₹7.3 per unit

The proposal also includes merging the 151 to 300 units slab into the above 300 units slab, effectively eliminating the former. This will lead to increased rates for consumers using 151-300 units. Electricity companies have stated in their proposal that they are facing continuous significant losses, increased operational costs, and other financial challenges. The Power Management Company has made this demand to cover a total deficit of ₹6,044 crore.

Published on:

23 Feb 2026 03:04 pm

