Father Dies After Son Gets Trapped in Lift for 3 Minutes

Father’s Death from Heart Attack Amidst Panic Rishiraj Bhatnagar (51), an insurance and property businessman, lived in flat number one of the colony’s tower. His young son, Devansh, was playing outside at 10 pm. His father told him to come home as it was getting late. As soon as he entered the lift, the power went out. The boy became frightened and cried out for help. Distressed by his son being trapped in the lift (Son stuck in lift), Rishiraj ran towards the guard room to start the generator. However, he collapsed on the way. People nearby rushed to help, but he had already lost consciousness. He was taken to the hospital by ambulance, where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival. Doctors suspect that he died of a heart attack (Heart Attack Death) due to the stress.

Son Safe The colony guard told the police that he was about to start the generator after the power cut. The power was restored within about 3 minutes. The child also came out of the lift safely. Within this three-minute interval, the father’s worry cost him his life.