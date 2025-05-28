scriptFather Dies After Son Gets Trapped in Lift for 3 Minutes | Father Dies After Son Gets Trapped in Lift for 3 Minutes | Latest News | Patrika News
Bhopal

Father Dies After Son Gets Trapped in Lift for 3 Minutes

Bhopal News: The security guard told the police that the lights had gone out and he was about to start the generator when the power came back on within about three minutes. The child also emerged safely from the lift. In those three minutes, worry for his son cost the father his life.

BhopalMay 28, 2025 / 09:54 am

Patrika Desk

Bhopal News: A deeply distressing incident occurred in the Misrod area of the capital city, Bhopal. An 8-year-old child became trapped in a lift in a colony when the lights went out. Although the power returned after three minutes, allowing him to escape unharmed, the father’s worry about his son led to his death (Heart Attack Death). This incident took place on Monday night. The family residing in Nirupam Royal Farm Villa is in shock.

Father’s Death from Heart Attack Amidst Panic

Rishiraj Bhatnagar (51), an insurance and property businessman, lived in flat number one of the colony’s tower. His young son, Devansh, was playing outside at 10 pm. His father told him to come home as it was getting late. As soon as he entered the lift, the power went out. The boy became frightened and cried out for help. Distressed by his son being trapped in the lift (Son stuck in lift), Rishiraj ran towards the guard room to start the generator. However, he collapsed on the way. People nearby rushed to help, but he had already lost consciousness. He was taken to the hospital by ambulance, where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival. Doctors suspect that he died of a heart attack (Heart Attack Death) due to the stress.

Son Safe

The colony guard told the police that he was about to start the generator after the power cut. The power was restored within about 3 minutes. The child also came out of the lift safely. Within this three-minute interval, the father’s worry cost him his life.

