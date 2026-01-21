21 January 2026,

Wednesday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Budget 2026

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Lifestyle

icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Bhopal

Important news for passengers travelling to Nanded: Two special trains to pass through these cities, check schedule

Guru Teg Bahadur Sahib's 350th martyrdom anniversary will be celebrated on January 24 and 25. In this regard, Indian Railways is going to run two additional reserved special trains from Chandigarh and Hazrat Nizamuddin for devotees travelling to Nanded.

2 min read

Bhopal

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 21, 2026

Nanded Special Trains

Big news for rail passengers travelling to Nanded (Photo Source: Patrika)

Nanded Special Trains: This year, the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib will be celebrated in Nanded, Maharashtra. Devotees from across the country will arrive here on January 24 and 25, 2026. Keeping in mind the convenience of these devotees, Indian Railways has decided to run two additional reserved special trains from Chandigarh and Hazrat Nizamuddin. Both special trains will be particularly beneficial for passengers from Madhya Pradesh.

According to railway officials, the stoppages of these special trains will provide better connectivity for passengers from major stations in Madhya Pradesh to reach Nanded. The railways have appealed to passengers to check the train timetable and reservation status before their journey to ensure a smooth travel experience.

Special Trains to Pass Through These Stations in MP

Both special trains will pass through Bina Junction, Bhopal Junction, and Itarsi Junction in MP. This will provide direct rail connectivity for passengers from Sagar, Vidisha, Raisen, Sehore, Narmadapuram, Harda, Betul, and surrounding districts to travel to and from Nanded. The difficulties faced by passengers due to limited options on normal days will be significantly reduced with these special trains.

Chandigarh-Nanded-Chandigarh Special

Train Number: 04524/04523 Chandigarh-Nanded-Chandigarh Reserved Special Train is being run.

-Departure from Chandigarh: January 23 and 24, 2026

-Departure from Nanded: January 25 and 26, 2026

Arrival Time at Bhopal Junction

-On arrival from Chandigarh: Arrives at 9:50 PM, Departs at 9:55 PM

-On arrival from Nanded: Arrives at 2:00 PM, Departs at 2:10 PM

Hazrat Nizamuddin-Nanded-Hazrat Nizamuddin Special

Train Number: 04494/04493 will run between Hazrat Nizamuddin-Nanded-Hazrat Nizamuddin.

-Departure from Hazrat Nizamuddin: January 23 and 24, 2026

-Departure from Nanded: January 24 and 25, 2026

Arrival Time at Bhopal Junction

-On arrival from Nizamuddin: Arrives at 10:25 PM, Departs at 10:30 PM

-On arrival from Nanded: Arrives at 12:10 PM, Departs at 12:15 PM

Share the news:

City News

Indore News

Bhopal News

Gwalior News

Jabalpur News

Ratlam News

Published on:

21 Jan 2026 03:19 pm

News / Madhya Pradesh / Bhopal / Important news for passengers travelling to Nanded: Two special trains to pass through these cities, check schedule

Big News

View All

Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh

Trending

Bhopal to face 7-hour power cut in 51 areas; residents urged to complete essential tasks early

Bhopal

Narrow lanes in MP to be widened, land acquisition in five districts

Road Widening for public Transports in MP Metropolitan Regions
Bhopal

MP Board Admit Card 2026: MP Board Releases 10th, 12th Exam Admit Cards; Download Directly Via This Link

MP Board Admit Card 2026 Released
Education News

Road Accident Bhopal: 5 Dead, 12 Critically Injured in Head-on Collision

Horrific Road Accident
Bhopal

AIIMS Research Reveals Yoga Reduces Mental Stress, Aids Opioid Withdrawal Recovery

mental stress
Bhopal
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.