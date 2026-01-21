Important news for passengers travelling to Nanded: Two special trains to pass through these cities, check schedule

Nanded Special Trains: This year, the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib will be celebrated in Nanded, Maharashtra. Devotees from across the country will arrive here on January 24 and 25, 2026. Keeping in mind the convenience of these devotees, Indian Railways has decided to run two additional reserved special trains from Chandigarh and Hazrat Nizamuddin. Both special trains will be particularly beneficial for passengers from Madhya Pradesh.