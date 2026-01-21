Important news for passengers travelling to Nanded: Two special trains to pass through these cities, check schedule

Big news for rail passengers travelling to Nanded (Photo Source: Patrika)
Nanded Special Trains: This year, the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib will be celebrated in Nanded, Maharashtra. Devotees from across the country will arrive here on January 24 and 25, 2026. Keeping in mind the convenience of these devotees, Indian Railways has decided to run two additional reserved special trains from Chandigarh and Hazrat Nizamuddin. Both special trains will be particularly beneficial for passengers from Madhya Pradesh.
According to railway officials, the stoppages of these special trains will provide better connectivity for passengers from major stations in Madhya Pradesh to reach Nanded. The railways have appealed to passengers to check the train timetable and reservation status before their journey to ensure a smooth travel experience.
Both special trains will pass through Bina Junction, Bhopal Junction, and Itarsi Junction in MP. This will provide direct rail connectivity for passengers from Sagar, Vidisha, Raisen, Sehore, Narmadapuram, Harda, Betul, and surrounding districts to travel to and from Nanded. The difficulties faced by passengers due to limited options on normal days will be significantly reduced with these special trains.
Train Number: 04524/04523 Chandigarh-Nanded-Chandigarh Reserved Special Train is being run.
-Departure from Chandigarh: January 23 and 24, 2026
-Departure from Nanded: January 25 and 26, 2026
-On arrival from Chandigarh: Arrives at 9:50 PM, Departs at 9:55 PM
-On arrival from Nanded: Arrives at 2:00 PM, Departs at 2:10 PM
Train Number: 04494/04493 will run between Hazrat Nizamuddin-Nanded-Hazrat Nizamuddin.
-Departure from Hazrat Nizamuddin: January 23 and 24, 2026
-Departure from Nanded: January 24 and 25, 2026
-On arrival from Nizamuddin: Arrives at 10:25 PM, Departs at 10:30 PM
-On arrival from Nanded: Arrives at 12:10 PM, Departs at 12:15 PM
