Madhya Pradesh: Police checking drive to fine uninsured vehicles up to Rs 5000

A statewide campaign against vehicle drivers without insurance, in addition to those without helmets, is set to commence in Madhya Pradesh from November 26. This campaign will continue for 15 days. The Police Training Research Institute (PTRI) has issued orders for this.
Meanwhile, the campaign initiated in five cities against vehicles without helmets has now been extended across the entire state. This means that from November 26, challan actions will be initiated against vehicles without helmets and without insurance.
The advisory issued by PTRI states that vehicles used in public places must have at least third-party insurance. Driving or allowing a vehicle to be driven without valid insurance is punishable under Section 196 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, with a fine of ₹1,000 for two-wheelers, ₹3,000 for light vehicles, and ₹5,000 for heavy-medium vehicles, in addition to legal action.
T.K. Vidyarthi, DIG of PTRI, stated that this campaign is being conducted to reduce road accidents. In this regard, a significant meeting has been called on November 26 to discuss important aspects of road safety in the state. Key attendees will include Chief Secretary Anurag Jain, top officials from PTRI, and senior officials from other departments involved in road construction. The meeting will review road accident cases and formulate effective future campaigns.
