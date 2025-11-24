Madhya Pradesh: Police checking drive to fine uninsured vehicles up to Rs 5000

The advisory issued by PTRI states that vehicles used in public places must have at least third-party insurance. Driving or allowing a vehicle to be driven without valid insurance is punishable under Section 196 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, with a fine of ₹1,000 for two-wheelers, ₹3,000 for light vehicles, and ₹5,000 for heavy-medium vehicles, in addition to legal action.