Bhopal

Four National Highway Projects Approved in MP

Madhya Pradesh Receives Approval for Four National Highway Projects: The central government has approved four road projects for Madhya Pradesh. Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav expressed gratitude to PM Modi and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

BhopalApr 03, 2025 / 10:33 am

Patrika Desk

4 National Highways Approve in MP
4 National Highways Approved in MP: Madhya Pradesh has received a gift of four road projects from the central government. Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav has expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari. CM Mohan stated that under PM Modi’s leadership, the state is witnessing unprecedented development in road infrastructure.
Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari approved four significant National Highway road projects in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday. The total cost of these projects is set at ₹4302.93 crore. The Union Minister shared this information on his social media handle. Gadkari provided details of each project separately on X.

CM Mohan Expresses Gratitude

— Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) April 2, 2025

Commenting on this significant decision by the central government, Chief Minister Dr. Yadav expressed hope that these road projects will play a crucial role in easing traffic and boosting economic development in the state. The CM said that the central government has given Madhya Pradesh a significant gift in road infrastructure development and regional growth. He added that these roads will provide better connectivity to various parts of the state and boost industrial and commercial activities. He further stated that the road infrastructure network in the country is strengthening day by day, and Madhya Pradesh is also benefiting immensely from it.

Approved Road Projects

– ₹1535.66 crore has been approved to convert a 43.200 km section from Sandalpur to Nasrullaganj bypass (National Highway-146B) in Bhopal district into a 4-lane highway.

– ₹731.36 crore has been approved to make a 10.079 km stretch from Rahatgarh to Berkhera (National Highway-146) in Vidisha and Sagar districts into a 4-lane highway.
– ₹688.31 crore has been approved for the construction of a greenfield 4-lane Sagar Western Bypass (20.193 km) from Lahdara village junction to Berkhera Guru village junction (National Highway-146 to National Highway-44) in Sagar district.
– The central government has approved ₹1347.6 crore for the construction of a 28.516 km long access-controlled 4-lane bypass in the western part of Gwalior city.

