Gold and Silver Prices Rise Again, Check Today's Rates in Indore and Bhopal

Gold Silver Rate Today: Once again today, gold and silver prices have seen a surge, meaning gold has become more expensive. Here's a look at the latest gold and silver rates in your cities, Indore and Bhopal, today...

Bhopal

Patrika Desk

Sep 26, 2025

gold silver rate today price change 26 september more expensive
Gold, silver rates today: price change makes them more expensive, 26 September (Photo: Social media)

Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices saw a further increase on Friday, September 26. While gold prices rose by ₹440 per ten grams and silver prices surged by ₹3000 per kilogram, the price of 22-carat gold is trading at ₹1,05,450, 24-carat gold at ₹1,15,030, and 18-carat gold at ₹86,310. Additionally, the rate for 1 kg of silver has reached ₹1,43,000. Find out the rates for 18, 22, and 24-carat gold in your city on patrika.com… What are the latest rates…

Latest Gold Prices Today, Friday

- 18-carat gold price: The price of gold in Indore and Bhopal is currently ₹86,210.

- Latest 22-carat gold price: The price of 10 grams of gold in Bhopal and Indore is trading at ₹1,05,450 today.

- Latest 24-carat gold price: The price of 10 grams of gold in Bhopal and Indore has reached ₹1,14,930 today.

Latest Silver Rates in Your Cities Indore and Bhopal Today, Friday

Regarding silver, the price of 1 kg of silver in Bhopal and Indore is trading at ₹1,43,000.

Know How to Check Purity? Is Gold Genuine or Not?

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) provides hallmarking to identify the purity of gold. 24-carat gold is 99.9% pure, and 22-carat gold is approximately 91% pure. 24-carat gold should have a purity of 1.0 (24/24=1.00). For 22-carat gold, other metals like copper, silver, and zinc are mixed to create jewellery, with a purity of 0.916 (22/24 = 0.916).

24 Carat Gold Jewellery?

Jewellery made of 24-carat gold is marked with 999, 23-carat with 958, 22-carat with 916, 21-carat with 875, and 18-carat with 750. 24-carat gold is pure and is available in the form of coins; however, jewellery cannot be made from 24-carat gold. Therefore, most jewellers sell 18, 20, and 22-carat gold.

Know the Hallmarking Rule for Silver

Following gold, the hallmarking rule for silver jewellery has been implemented from September 1, 2025. However, hallmarking for silver is not mandatory. You can also purchase silver without hallmarking.

A 6-Digit Unique HUID Code Will Indicate Silver Purity

Under the hallmarking rules, silver will have a 6-digit unique HUID code. This will immediately indicate the purity of the jewellery you have purchased and whether it is genuine.

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has set six new standards for silver purity: 800, 835, 900, 925, 970, and 990. If a piece of jewellery is marked with 925 or 9250, it directly means that the silver is 92.5% pure.

26 Sept 2025 02:09 pm

