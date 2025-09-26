Gold and Silver Prices Rise Again, Check Today's Rates in Indore and Bhopal

Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices saw a further increase on Friday, September 26. While gold prices rose by ₹440 per ten grams and silver prices surged by ₹3000 per kilogram, the price of 22-carat gold is trading at ₹1,05,450, 24-carat gold at ₹1,15,030, and 18-carat gold at ₹86,310. Additionally, the rate for 1 kg of silver has reached ₹1,43,000. Find out the rates for 18, 22, and 24-carat gold in your city on patrika.com… What are the latest rates…