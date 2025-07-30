Good news: B.Ed recognition restored, admissions to begin in August

MP News: Big relief for those pursuing B.Ed. Thousands of students from Bhoj Open University can rejoice as the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) has reinstated the recognition of the university's B.Ed. programme. This paves the way for admissions in B.Ed. and D.El.Ed. courses. The university administration has indicated that the counselling process for B.Ed. admissions will commence in August.
Over 9600 students had applied for a total of 2000 seats in the university's B.Ed. and D.El.Ed. courses this year. The entrance examination was also conducted, but the results were not released due to the recognition dispute.
According to the university administration, the examination results are ready and will be released in a day or two. It is noteworthy that the NCTE had revoked the recognition of the B.Ed. course for not submitting the Performance Appraisal Report (PAR) for the years 2021-22 and 2022-23 on time.
"The NCTE has restored the recognition of the B.Ed. course. The exam results are ready and will be released soon. The counselling process will begin by next month," Sunil Mandaria, Registrar, Bhoj Open University.