Bhopal

Good News! Direct Flights from MP to Bangkok, Singapore, Jeddah Soon

MP News: Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has directed the Aviation Directorate to solicit proposals from companies for routes and cities.

Bhopal

Patrika Desk

Sep 02, 2025

MP News International Direct Flight from MP(photo: social media)

MP News: Sunil Mishra. Direct flights will commence from Madhya Pradesh to major cities across India and several international destinations. The state government has initiated a plan to launch flights to 16 major Indian cities and six international locations.

Under its aviation policy, the government will provide incentives to airline companies. If all goes as planned, direct flights to cities such as Jammu, Trivandrum, Chennai, Chandigarh, Port Blair, Tirupati, Goa, and international destinations including Singapore, Bangkok, and Kuala Lumpur, will become available this year.

CM Mohan Yadav Seeks Proposals

Following instructions from Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav, the Aviation Directorate has solicited proposals from companies. Aviation Commissioner Chandramouli Shukla stated that proposals are due by September 15th. Operators have also been informed that they can submit suggestions and proposals for new flight routes and cities from Madhya Pradesh, in addition to the locations specified by the government.

More Flights from Indore

Madhya Pradesh has eight airports located in Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Rewa, Satna, Khajuraho, and Datia. There are also 20 airstrips. Indore currently offers direct flights to Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Raipur, Ahmedabad, Goa, Chennai, Jaipur, Kolkata, Jodhpur, Jabalpur, Lucknow, Nagpur, Bhubaneswar, Jammu, and Ghaziabad. There is also an international flight to Sharjah (UAE). Bhopal offers flights to Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Pune, Jabalpur, and Raipur.

Domestic Flights

● For flights up to 750 kilometres, ₹1,000 per kilometre.

● Maximum of ₹750,000.

● For distances exceeding 750 km, a maximum of ₹1,000,000.

Government to Offer Incentive Package – Key Facts

-Up to 1000 km: ₹1,000 per kilometre

-₹1,000,000 per round trip

-Over 1000 km: Maximum ₹1,500,000

Maximum ₹750,000

Operators launching new domestic and international flights from Madhya Pradesh will receive incentives and Viability Gap Funding (VGF) from the government. This will be provided per round trip.

Proposed Indian Cities

Lucknow, Varanasi, Patna, Jammu, Kolkata, Chennai, Jaipur, Goa, Bhubaneswar, Bagdogra, Kochi/Trivandrum, Tirupati, Port Blair, Ranchi, Amritsar, and Chandigarh.

International Flights

Singapore, Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), Bangkok (Thailand), Jeddah (Saudi Arabia), Abu Dhabi, and Dubai (UAE).

Published on:

02 Sept 2025 12:00 pm

English News / Madhya Pradesh / Bhopal / Good News! Direct Flights from MP to Bangkok, Singapore, Jeddah Soon
