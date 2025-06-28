Government Teachers' Jobs at Risk: 20 Schools Face Closure in MP City

Bhopal has 836 government schools with approximately one lakh students enrolled. While the enrollment process is ongoing, twenty schools have very low student numbers. Jahangira school in the old city, for instance, has around fifty students enrolled up to the twelfth grade. Primary schools in the city also show very low admissions. If the numbers don’t improve, these schools will be removed from the department’s records. Last year, four hundred schools across the state were closed, including six in Bhopal, following instructions from the School Education Department due to zero enrollment.

Eight CM Rise Schools Have Higher Enrollment The city has eight CM Rise schools. The schools facing potential merger are located near these schools. According to the School Education Department’s rules, students within a one-kilometre radius of a CM Rise school will be given first priority.

These Schools Face the Biggest Challenges Schools near Jahangira, Malviya Nagar, TT Nagar, Panchsheel Nagar, Arera Colony, and BHEL face the most significant challenges.

Teachers instructed to find and enroll children in the area. All principals have been instructed to increase student enrollment. They are to survey the school's surroundings to identify children not currently enrolled and encourage their admission. A special focus is on schools with low enrollment. -NK Ahirawat, DEO