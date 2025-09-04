Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Heavy Rainfall Alert for 26 Districts in MP as Monsoon to Intensify Over Next 96 Hours

Madhya Pradesh (MP) to experience intense monsoon havoc for the next four days. The Meteorological Department has issued a heavy to very heavy rainfall alert for 26 districts, warning people to remain vigilant.

Bhopal

Patrika Desk

Sep 04, 2025

very heavy rain alert rainfall monsoon mp weather update today (Patrika.com)
Very heavy rain alert: Monsoon rainfall update for Madhya Pradesh today

MP Weather Update: Monsoon has reactivated in Madhya Pradesh just before its departure. Over 20 districts in the state recorded rainfall on Wednesday. The Meteorological Department has issued an orange and yellow alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall across nearly half the state for Thursday. There is also a possibility of heavy rainfall at several locations across the state for the next four days.

Low Pressure System Forms

Currently, a well-marked low-pressure area has formed over the northwest Bay of Bengal, off the coast of northern Odisha. An upper air cyclonic circulation is also associated with it. Additionally, the monsoon trough is extending from Bikaner, Jaipur, and Damoh to the well-marked low-pressure area. This has led to an increase in the intensity of rainfall in the state. Many areas in Madhya Pradesh recorded rainfall on Wednesday. Bhopal experienced cloudy skies throughout the day, with heavy rain for about an hour in the afternoon. Around half an inch of rainfall was recorded during this period. Similarly, over 20 locations across the state recorded rainfall.

Alerts Issued for These Districts

Very Heavy Rainfall Alert: An orange alert for very heavy rain and thunderstorms has been issued for Sehore, Harda, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Khargone, Barwani, Alirajpur, Jhabua, and Dewas.

Heavy Rainfall Alert: A heavy rainfall alert has been issued for Bhopal, Raisen, Rajgarh, Narmadapuram, Betul, Dhar, Indore, Ratlam, Ujjain, Shajapur, Agar, Guna, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Seoni, Balaghat, and Pandhurna.

Possibility of Heavy Rainfall

Meteorologist Abhijit Chakravarty stated that the monsoon system is currently active. The monsoon trough is in a favourable position. Also, the low-pressure area that formed over the Bay of Bengal off the Odisha coast has become a well-marked low. Due to this, there is a possibility of heavy rainfall at several locations in the state for the next three to four days.

