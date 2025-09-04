Heavy Rainfall Alert for 26 Districts in MP as Monsoon to Intensify Over Next 96 Hours

Currently, a well-marked low-pressure area has formed over the northwest Bay of Bengal, off the coast of northern Odisha. An upper air cyclonic circulation is also associated with it. Additionally, the monsoon trough is extending from Bikaner, Jaipur, and Damoh to the well-marked low-pressure area. This has led to an increase in the intensity of rainfall in the state. Many areas in Madhya Pradesh recorded rainfall on Wednesday. Bhopal experienced cloudy skies throughout the day, with heavy rain for about an hour in the afternoon. Around half an inch of rainfall was recorded during this period. Similarly, over 20 locations across the state recorded rainfall.