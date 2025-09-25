Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Heavy Rainfall Forecast for Next 48 Hours in Several MP Districts

MP Weather: Light rain is likely in several districts of Madhya Pradesh today. However, the sky will remain clear in most parts of the state. The Meteorological Department has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in some parts of the state on the 26th and 27th.

Bhopal

Patrika Desk

Sep 25, 2025

mp weather

MP Weather: The monsoon season in Madhya Pradesh typically begins its retreat in the third week of September. However, this year, the withdrawal is proving to be rather prolonged. While four days remain in the fourth week of September, the monsoon is expected to completely withdraw by the first week of October.

The monsoon has already bid farewell from four districts of MP – Neemuch, Bhind, Morena, and Sheopur – as of last Wednesday. Within the next two to three days, the monsoon is likely to withdraw from more than 10 districts across the state. Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has forecast light to heavy rainfall in several districts. Most districts in MP will experience clear weather with sunshine.

Heavy Rainfall Warning for the Next Two Days

The Meteorological Department has issued a warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall in several districts of MP for the next two days, 26th and 27th September, coinciding with the monsoon's withdrawal. This spell of rain is expected to cease by the first week of October.

Light Rain Alert for Today

The Meteorological Department has also issued a light rain alert for several districts of MP today. The monsoon may also withdraw from several parts of the state today. This continued rainfall (Heavy Rain) is attributed to a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, a local cyclonic system, and a trough line passing through MP.

Affected Districts

According to the IMD report, western Madhya Pradesh districts including Indore, Ujjain, Khargone, Dhar, Barwani, Ratlam, etc., are expected to experience thunderstorms and strong winds. Eastern Madhya Pradesh districts such as Jabalpur, Mandla, Chhindwara, Balaghat, Sagar, Rewa, Shahdol, etc., are predicted to experience heavy rainfall (Heavy Rain), lightning, and gusty winds. Bhopal and surrounding areas may also experience showers with thunder and lightning for the next two days.

