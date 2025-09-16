Heavy Rainfall Predicted Due to Localised Weather Systems: IMD Warning

MP Weather: Bhopal is experiencing intermittent rain these days. This is the last month of the monsoon season, and the rains are showing a different hue before their departure. Moisture is coming from nearby systems, and the local weather systems are causing heavy rain in some areas and light to moderate rain in others. According to the Meteorological Department, light rain will continue for the next 3 days. If local system activity persists, some districts may experience heavy rain.
The weather in the city remained similar on Monday. There was light sunshine and partly cloudy conditions during the day, while rain was recorded in different parts of the city from afternoon to night. In the evening, dark clouds and thunder accompanied heavy rain in the newer parts of the city. During this time, 12.5 mm of rain was recorded in Arera Hills , while 5 mm of rain was recorded in Bairagarh by night. On Monday, the city's maximum temperature was recorded at 31°C and the minimum at 24.6°C.
The Meteorological Department says that the weather may remain similar for the next two to three days. Currently, an upper air cyclonic circulation is formed over Vidarbha. This is causing moisture influx, leading to cloud formation and rain accompanied by thunder and lightning in different parts of the region.