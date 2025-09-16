Heavy Rainfall Predicted Due to Localised Weather Systems: IMD Warning

The weather in the city remained similar on Monday. There was light sunshine and partly cloudy conditions during the day, while rain was recorded in different parts of the city from afternoon to night. In the evening, dark clouds and thunder accompanied heavy rain in the newer parts of the city. During this time, 12.5 mm of rain was recorded in Arera Hills , while 5 mm of rain was recorded in Bairagarh by night. On Monday, the city's maximum temperature was recorded at 31°C and the minimum at 24.6°C.