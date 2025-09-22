Heavy Rainfall to Lash MP on September 25-26: IMD Alert

MP Weather: Though the monsoon has withdrawn from many states across India in September, heavy rainfall continues in Madhya Pradesh. On Sunday, several districts including Bhopal, Narmadapuram, Ujjain, Mandla, and Narsinghpur experienced rainfall. According to the meteorological department's report, heavy rainfall is unlikely in Madhya Pradesh for the next three days. The weather department has issued a light rain alert until 24 September. However, another spell of heavy rain is expected in the state from 25-26 September, after which the monsoon's retreat will begin.
The meteorological department states that a new cyclone is likely to form in the Bay of Bengal, leading to a spell of heavy rain in the state from 25-26 September. The activation of this new system has increased the likelihood of further rainfall. Meanwhile, a light rain alert has been issued for the next three days.
According to reports, rainfall continued in several districts of MP on Sunday. While some areas experienced light showers, in others, a few hours of rain led to waterlogging. Light rain was recorded in several districts including Bhopal, Narmadapuram, Ujjain, Mandla, and Narsinghpur. The gates of Kolar Dam, Kaliyasot Dam, and Bhadhbhada Dam in Bhopal remained open. Light rain occurred in more than 15 districts. In Ujjain, the intense heat and humidity throughout the day gave way to heavy rain in the evening, providing much-needed relief.
According to the meteorological department, no strong weather system is currently active in the state. However, rainfall often occurs due to local weather systems. Currently, several districts in MP are experiencing rain due to these local systems. A light rain alert is in place for Sunday. From 25 September onwards, the activation of a low-pressure area will trigger another spell of heavy rain.