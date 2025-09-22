Heavy Rainfall to Lash MP on September 25-26: IMD Alert

MP Weather: Though the monsoon has withdrawn from many states across India in September, heavy rainfall continues in Madhya Pradesh. On Sunday, several districts including Bhopal, Narmadapuram, Ujjain, Mandla, and Narsinghpur experienced rainfall. According to the meteorological department's report, heavy rainfall is unlikely in Madhya Pradesh for the next three days. The weather department has issued a light rain alert until 24 September. However, another spell of heavy rain is expected in the state from 25-26 September, after which the monsoon's retreat will begin.