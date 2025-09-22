Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Bhopal

Heavy Rainfall to Lash MP on September 25-26: IMD Alert

MP Weather: While the monsoon has begun its retreat from many states across the country in September, Madhya Pradesh continues to experience heavy rainfall. According to the meteorological department's report, there is no likelihood of heavy rain in Madhya Pradesh for the next three days. However, another spell of intense rain is expected in the state from 25-26 September.

Bhopal

Patrika Desk

Sep 22, 2025

mp weather

MP Weather: Though the monsoon has withdrawn from many states across India in September, heavy rainfall continues in Madhya Pradesh. On Sunday, several districts including Bhopal, Narmadapuram, Ujjain, Mandla, and Narsinghpur experienced rainfall. According to the meteorological department's report, heavy rainfall is unlikely in Madhya Pradesh for the next three days. The weather department has issued a light rain alert until 24 September. However, another spell of heavy rain is expected in the state from 25-26 September, after which the monsoon's retreat will begin.

Heavy Rainfall Predicted from 25-26 September

The meteorological department states that a new cyclone is likely to form in the Bay of Bengal, leading to a spell of heavy rain in the state from 25-26 September. The activation of this new system has increased the likelihood of further rainfall. Meanwhile, a light rain alert has been issued for the next three days.

Heavy Rainfall in Several Districts on Sunday

According to reports, rainfall continued in several districts of MP on Sunday. While some areas experienced light showers, in others, a few hours of rain led to waterlogging. Light rain was recorded in several districts including Bhopal, Narmadapuram, Ujjain, Mandla, and Narsinghpur. The gates of Kolar Dam, Kaliyasot Dam, and Bhadhbhada Dam in Bhopal remained open. Light rain occurred in more than 15 districts. In Ujjain, the intense heat and humidity throughout the day gave way to heavy rain in the evening, providing much-needed relief.

Rainfall Due to Local Systems

According to the meteorological department, no strong weather system is currently active in the state. However, rainfall often occurs due to local weather systems. Currently, several districts in MP are experiencing rain due to these local systems. A light rain alert is in place for Sunday. From 25 September onwards, the activation of a low-pressure area will trigger another spell of heavy rain.

Updated on:

22 Sept 2025 09:03 am

Published on:

22 Sept 2025 09:02 am

English News / Madhya Pradesh / Bhopal / Heavy Rainfall to Lash MP on September 25-26: IMD Alert
