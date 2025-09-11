Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Bhopal

Heavy Rainfall to Lash Several Districts in Next 24 Hours: Warning Issued

MP Weather: Heavy rain alert issued for 4 districts. Between 2.5 and 4.5 inches of rain is expected in the next 24 hours. Light rain is possible in Bhopal.

Bhopal

Patrika Desk

Sep 11, 2025

MP Weather alert of heavy rain in this district of MP for next 7 days

MP Weather: The weather in the capital city Bhopal, has changed dramatically in recent days. The city is experiencing intermittent sunshine and rain. With high humidity, local systems are activating in the afternoons and evenings, leading to showers in different parts of the city. This weather trend has persisted throughout September, which is considered the last month of the monsoon season. The monsoon's retreat usually begins at the end of this month or in the first week of October. Ten days of September have already passed, indicating that the monsoon's departure is not far off. Currently, there is no strong weather system; therefore, the present rainfall is due to moisture from nearby systems and local weather patterns. This results in alternating periods of sunshine and rain.

Heavy Rainfall in These Districts

According to the Meteorological Department, a monsoon trough, depression, and cyclonic circulation system are currently active, but these are far from the state. Due to this, rainfall is limited to a few districts. Today, there is an alert for heavy rainfall in Mandla, Dindori, Anuppur, and Balaghat. These areas may receive 2.5 to 4.5 inches of rain in the next 24 hours. Bhopal may experience light rain. Indore, Ujjain, Jabalpur, and Gwalior will also see changes in the weather.

Sunshine, Clouds, and Rain in Bhopal

Meteorologist PK Raiykar stated that this weather pattern is likely to continue for four to five days. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning.

Bhadhbhada and Kaliasot Dams Overflow

Two dams in the city, Bhadhbhada and Kaliasot, have overflowed. The gates of the Bhadhbhada dam have been opened twice this season, while the gates of the Kaliasot dam have been opened once. Kolhar and Kerwa dams also have significant water accumulation. If heavy rainfall occurs, the gates of these two dams may also be opened. The Kolhar dam is currently 7 feet and the Kerwa dam 6 feet below full capacity. Heavy rainfall is needed in the catchment area and Sehore district. SE Udit Garg informed that on Wednesday morning, after closing one gate of the Bhadhbhada dam, both gates of the Kaliasot dam were also closed. These were opened on Tuesday night. Following the opening of the Kaliasot dam gates, the fire brigade and revenue officials are on high alert.

Published on:

11 Sept 2025 10:20 am

English News / Madhya Pradesh / Bhopal / Heavy Rainfall to Lash Several Districts in Next 24 Hours: Warning Issued
