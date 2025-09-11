Heavy Rainfall to Lash Several Districts in Next 24 Hours: Warning Issued

Two dams in the city, Bhadhbhada and Kaliasot, have overflowed. The gates of the Bhadhbhada dam have been opened twice this season, while the gates of the Kaliasot dam have been opened once. Kolhar and Kerwa dams also have significant water accumulation. If heavy rainfall occurs, the gates of these two dams may also be opened. The Kolhar dam is currently 7 feet and the Kerwa dam 6 feet below full capacity. Heavy rainfall is needed in the catchment area and Sehore district. SE Udit Garg informed that on Wednesday morning, after closing one gate of the Bhadhbhada dam, both gates of the Kaliasot dam were also closed. These were opened on Tuesday night. Following the opening of the Kaliasot dam gates, the fire brigade and revenue officials are on high alert.