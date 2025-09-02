Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Heavy Rainfall Warning for 14 MP Districts Over Next 72 Hours

MP Weather: The Meteorological Department has issued an alert for extremely heavy rainfall in Madhya Pradesh (MP) over the next 72 hours. A warning of heavy rain has been issued for 14 districts today.

Bhopal

Patrika Desk

Sep 02, 2025

MP Weather Very Heavy Rain
MP Weather Very Heavy Rain (Image Source : Patrika)

The monsoon is being generous in Madhya Pradesh. Clouds brought heavy showers in the month of Sawan. Though the early days of Bhadon were dry, in the last five days, as the month draws to a close on 7 September, rains have returned. Due to monsoon trough activity, more than 26 districts witnessed heavy rainfall on Monday.

In Ratlam, heavy rains filled the Gholawad Dam, forcing officials to open three gates. As a result, Palsoda village went under water, and people were seen climbing onto rooftops.

According to the Meteorological Department, an alert for very heavy rain has been issued in Madhya Pradesh for the next 72 hours. For today, warnings of heavy showers have been given in 14 districts.

Good Rainfall Expected in September

Bhopal also experienced intermittent rain since morning. According to the Meteorological Department, the state's seasonal quota is 39 inches, of which 37.72 inches have already fallen. Bhopal has received 32.57 inches of rain so far against a quota of 43 inches, leaving a shortfall of 10.43 inches. The Meteorological Department predicts good rainfall in September. In Damoh, just two hours of rain after 11 days resulted in 2.8 inches of rainfall. Ratlam and Datia received 1.5 inches, Gwalior 0.75 inches, and Bhopal 0.5 inches. While the generous rainfall brought relief to many districts, it also caused problems in some areas.

Heavy Rainfall Warning for 14 Districts Today

The Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rain in 14 districts in the next 24 hours. These include Alirajpur, Jhabua, Ratlam, Ujjain, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Sheopurkalan, Sidhi, Rewa, Mauganj, Dindori, Seoni, Mandla, and Balaghat. These areas could receive 2.5 to 4.5 inches of rain in the next 24 hours. Other districts in the state are under an alert for thunderstorms and light rain.

Orange Alert for Extremely Heavy Rainfall on 3 September

According to the Meteorological Department's report, an orange alert for extremely heavy rainfall has been issued for Barwani, Khargone, and Burhanpur in MP on 3 September. These areas could receive up to 8.5 inches of rain in the next 24 hours. A yellow alert for heavy rain has been issued for Neemuch, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Dhar, Khandwa, Harda, Narmadapuram, Betul, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Sheopur, Morena, Seoni, Balaghat, Mandla, and Dindori.

Heavy Rainfall Alert for 4 September

According to the Meteorological Department, an orange alert for extremely heavy rainfall has been issued for Dewas, Khandwa, Khargone, and Barwani in MP on 4 September. A warning for heavy rain has been issued for Neemuch, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Ujjain, Agar-Malwa, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Burhanpur, Harda, Narmadapuram, Betul, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Seoni, Mandla, and Balaghat. Other districts in the state are under an alert for thunderstorms and light rain.

Conditions in the Indian and Pacific Oceans will keep several monsoon activities active in September. This suggests two or three spells of rain throughout the month, ensuring the state's quota is met.

Ratlam's Sikhedi Village Becomes an Island

This is an image of Sikhedi village in Ratlam, home to 3000 people. The Gangayata river swelled due to the rain, turning the village into an island. Sarpanch Minukumar Tanwar stated that requests for a larger bridge have been made repeatedly without any response.

Damoh: Couple Trapped Under Collapsing Wall, Husband Dies

In Bhatia village, Damoh district, a dilapidated neighbour's wall collapsed due to Sunday night's rain. A sleeping couple was trapped; Devendra Lodhi (40) died at the scene, while his wife Poonam is seriously injured. Gwalior: Veerpur Dam overflows after 27 years. The overflowing water has entered villages in the catchment area.

Car Overturns in Jawra, Locals Rescue 3

Heavy rain from 4 am to 11 am in Jawra submerged all roads. A car overturned near Uplai; villagers rescued the three occupants.

City News

Indore News

Bhopal News

Gwalior News

Jabalpur News

Ratlam News

Published on:

02 Sept 2025 09:26 am

English News / Madhya Pradesh / Bhopal / Heavy Rainfall Warning for 14 MP Districts Over Next 72 Hours
