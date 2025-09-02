Heavy Rainfall Warning for 14 MP Districts Over Next 72 Hours

Bhopal also experienced intermittent rain since morning. According to the Meteorological Department, the state's seasonal quota is 39 inches, of which 37.72 inches have already fallen. Bhopal has received 32.57 inches of rain so far against a quota of 43 inches, leaving a shortfall of 10.43 inches. The Meteorological Department predicts good rainfall in September. In Damoh, just two hours of rain after 11 days resulted in 2.8 inches of rainfall. Ratlam and Datia received 1.5 inches, Gwalior 0.75 inches, and Bhopal 0.5 inches. While the generous rainfall brought relief to many districts, it also caused problems in some areas.