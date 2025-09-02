Heavy Rainfall Warning for 14 MP Districts Over Next 72 Hours

The monsoon is being generous in Madhya Pradesh. Clouds brought heavy showers in the month of Sawan. Though the early days of Bhadon were dry, in the last five days, as the month draws to a close on 7 September, rains have returned. Due to monsoon trough activity, more than 26 districts witnessed heavy rainfall on Monday.
In Ratlam, heavy rains filled the Gholawad Dam, forcing officials to open three gates. As a result, Palsoda village went under water, and people were seen climbing onto rooftops.
According to the Meteorological Department, an alert for very heavy rain has been issued in Madhya Pradesh for the next 72 hours. For today, warnings of heavy showers have been given in 14 districts.
Bhopal also experienced intermittent rain since morning. According to the Meteorological Department, the state's seasonal quota is 39 inches, of which 37.72 inches have already fallen. Bhopal has received 32.57 inches of rain so far against a quota of 43 inches, leaving a shortfall of 10.43 inches. The Meteorological Department predicts good rainfall in September. In Damoh, just two hours of rain after 11 days resulted in 2.8 inches of rainfall. Ratlam and Datia received 1.5 inches, Gwalior 0.75 inches, and Bhopal 0.5 inches. While the generous rainfall brought relief to many districts, it also caused problems in some areas.
The Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rain in 14 districts in the next 24 hours. These include Alirajpur, Jhabua, Ratlam, Ujjain, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Sheopurkalan, Sidhi, Rewa, Mauganj, Dindori, Seoni, Mandla, and Balaghat. These areas could receive 2.5 to 4.5 inches of rain in the next 24 hours. Other districts in the state are under an alert for thunderstorms and light rain.
According to the Meteorological Department's report, an orange alert for extremely heavy rainfall has been issued for Barwani, Khargone, and Burhanpur in MP on 3 September. These areas could receive up to 8.5 inches of rain in the next 24 hours. A yellow alert for heavy rain has been issued for Neemuch, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Dhar, Khandwa, Harda, Narmadapuram, Betul, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Sheopur, Morena, Seoni, Balaghat, Mandla, and Dindori.
According to the Meteorological Department, an orange alert for extremely heavy rainfall has been issued for Dewas, Khandwa, Khargone, and Barwani in MP on 4 September. A warning for heavy rain has been issued for Neemuch, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Ujjain, Agar-Malwa, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Burhanpur, Harda, Narmadapuram, Betul, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Seoni, Mandla, and Balaghat. Other districts in the state are under an alert for thunderstorms and light rain.
Conditions in the Indian and Pacific Oceans will keep several monsoon activities active in September. This suggests two or three spells of rain throughout the month, ensuring the state's quota is met.
This is an image of Sikhedi village in Ratlam, home to 3000 people. The Gangayata river swelled due to the rain, turning the village into an island. Sarpanch Minukumar Tanwar stated that requests for a larger bridge have been made repeatedly without any response.
In Bhatia village, Damoh district, a dilapidated neighbour's wall collapsed due to Sunday night's rain. A sleeping couple was trapped; Devendra Lodhi (40) died at the scene, while his wife Poonam is seriously injured. Gwalior: Veerpur Dam overflows after 27 years. The overflowing water has entered villages in the catchment area.
Heavy rain from 4 am to 11 am in Jawra submerged all roads. A car overturned near Uplai; villagers rescued the three occupants.